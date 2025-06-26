Gorton, Habs ‘looking at everything’ ahead of NHL Draft

MONTREAL – Thursday was business as usual for Jeff Gorton in his annual pre-draft media availability.

Speaking with reporters at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations remained tight lipped when it came to the team’s strategy heading into Friday and Saturday’s selection process.

Gorton did, however, weigh in on the possibility of the Habs moving up or down the draft order, discussed the current trade market and offered a positive update on Kirby Dach’s rehabilitation progress.

Here are a few highlights from his press conference:

Please note that some answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How would you evaluate the trade market right now?

I think it's different, because there are definitely a lot of conversations going on around the League. But I think that the difference now is there are a number of teams that are really trying to take another step, and there are probably less sellers than normal at this time of year, so it's pretty competitive but there are a lot of conversations.

At this point, are you looking to move up in the draft?

We’ve had conversations about that and the other way too, to move down. It's just about the cost. Right now, at 16 and 17, I think we'd be happy with that, but there are some players in the top 10 that we like a lot and if the opportunity arises, we might do that — or even move up a couple spots. We're looking at everything and it's a decent draft, there are some pretty quality players, so we'll see what happens.

With the cap going up right now, how much do you think that’s impacting the sellers’ market?

We’ve been pretty much flat capped for a while and, generally, you see teams that are trying to move money and do certain things. You're not seeing as much of that as we usually see. So, I think a lot more teams feel like they're in play over the next few days to do certain things and that's going to cause a log jam.