2025 NHL Scouting Combine is underway

BUFFALO – It’s that time of the year: Habs brass has gone south of the border for the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics at KeyBank Center.

From June 2 to 7, 90 prospects are expected to take part in a series of one-on-one interviews, medical assessments, and physical tests.

According to Mike G. Morreale, this year’s crop of potential NHL talent features 58 forwards, 27 defensemen and five goalies from North America and Europe. Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens are among the top draft-eligible prospects invited to the event.

Take a look at the schedule for the week: