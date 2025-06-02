2025 NHL Scouting Combine is underway

Week-long evaluation process via interviews and fitness testing begins today

By Montreal Canadiens
BUFFALO – It’s that time of the year: Habs brass has gone south of the border for the NHL Scouting Combine presented by Fanatics at KeyBank Center.

From June 2 to 7, 90 prospects are expected to take part in a series of one-on-one interviews, medical assessments, and physical tests.

According to Mike G. Morreale, this year’s crop of potential NHL talent features 58 forwards, 27 defensemen and five goalies from North America and Europe. Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens are among the top draft-eligible prospects invited to the event.

Take a look at the schedule for the week:

DATES
WHAT'S HAPPENING
June 2-6
Teams can interview players one-on-one.
June 4
Medical assessments are to run concurrently with interviews. Players cannot participate in physical testing until they clear their medical screening.
June 6
Prospects will participate in the Maximal VO2 test.
June 7
Seven of the 11 fitness tests will take place at LECOM Harborcenter: standing height/wingspan, horizontal jump, force plate vertical jumps, bench press, pro agility test, pull-ups, and the Wingate Cycle Ergometer test. 

The combine serves an important purpose for scouts and management to learn more about prospects and fine-tune their draft list ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft held in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28.

“[It] is a very important piece of the puzzle because that’s where we get to spend the most time with the kids,” said co-director of amateur scouting Nick Bobrov a year ago leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft.

Speaking of which, go behind-the-scenes with the Habs at last year’s draft, including an inside look at the meetings at the combine:

Inside the Canadiens' 2024 NHL draft meetings

The Canadiens have back-to-back first-round picks at 16 and 17, in addition to 10 other selections for a total of 12 picks heading into this year’s draft.

