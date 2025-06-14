Three-year, entry-level contract for Vinzenz Rohrer

The 20-year-old forward tallied 25 points in 52 games with the Zurich Lions this season

EN - 16x9 - Rohrer - ELC
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Saturday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2025-26 to 2027-28) with forward Vinzenz Rohrer.

In his second season with the Zurich Lions in the Swiss National League, Rohrer appeared in 52 games and registered 25 points (15G, 10A). The Rankweil, AUT native played a key role in helping the Lions capture their second National League championship in a row with seven points (1G, 6A) in 16 playoff contests.

Rohrer, 20, also represented Austria at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he collected six points (4G, 2A) in eight games. Before joining the Lions, Rohrer played two seasons with the Ottawa 67's in the OHL, amassing 97 points (44G, 53A) in 118 games from 2021 to 2023.

Rohrer was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (75th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

