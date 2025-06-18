Join the Canadiens for a first-round NHL Draft watch party at La Cage

The party kicks off on June 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre location

4264_03_Draft_party_Cage_1920x1080_2_en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Save the date! On Friday, June 27, the Canadiens are hosting a watch party at La Cage at the Bell Centre for Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles. Find out what Kent Hughes has planned for picks 16 and 17 alongside fellow Habs fans, live on the big screen. Festivities kick off at 7:00 p.m., and admission is free!

Featuring on-site animation and games by Bell Centre hosts, plenty of prizes will be up for grabs, like Club Cage points, food and drink vouchers, official Canadiens merchandise—including signed swag from 2024 first rounder Ivan Demidov—and tickets to an upcoming Habs preseason game! Canadiens mascot Youppi! will also be in attendance.

WHAT

Canadiens 2025 NHL Draft Watch Party

WHERE

La Cage (Centre Bell)

1212 avenue des Canadiens de Montréal

Montréal, QC

H3B 2S2

WHEN

June 27

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

RSVP

Reserve a seat to see the next chapter in Canadiens history take shape by clicking here.

Related Content

Draft Lottery: Canadiens to pick 16th in Los Angeles

News Feed

Slafkovsky named to Slovak Olympic Team

Three-year, entry-level contract for Vinzenz Rohrer

Hutson named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Hutson: 'I’m fortunate that I get to play for the Montreal Canadiens'

Hutson wins the Calder Memorial Trophy

Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation award $75,000 in scholarships and services

2025 NHL Scouting Combine is underway

Demidov named Rookie of the Year in the KHL

Maurice Richard given historic figure distinction by province of Quebec

Heineman and Sweden win bronze

A not-so-Swede semifinal 

Drama in Denmark shakes up Worlds

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $970,576 in donations

Rohrer stays red-hot in preliminary round finale

Canada loses to Finland in shootout

Rohrer and Austria beat Slovenia in a shootout 

Sweden, Canada remain perfect at Worlds

Rohrer named player of the game for Austria