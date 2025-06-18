Join the Canadiens for a first-round NHL Draft watch party at La Cage

MONTREAL – Save the date! On Friday, June 27, the Canadiens are hosting a watch party at La Cage at the Bell Centre for Round 1 of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles. Find out what Kent Hughes has planned for picks 16 and 17 alongside fellow Habs fans, live on the big screen. Festivities kick off at 7:00 p.m., and admission is free!

Featuring on-site animation and games by Bell Centre hosts, plenty of prizes will be up for grabs, like Club Cage points, food and drink vouchers, official Canadiens merchandise—including signed swag from 2024 first rounder Ivan Demidov—and tickets to an upcoming Habs preseason game! Canadiens mascot Youppi! will also be in attendance.