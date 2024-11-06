Oliver Kapanen loaned to Timra IK

BROSSARD – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday that forward Oliver Kapanen has been loaned to Timra IK in the SHL.

The 21-year-old center made his NHL debut this season. In 12 games, he amassed two assists.

The team also recalled forward Lucas Condotta from the Laval Rocket. It is his second call up this season. In four career games with Montreal dating back to 2022-23, the 27-year-old has one goal.

In addition, Jacob Perreault was reassigned to the Rocket. The Canadiens acquired the forward from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Jan Mysak.