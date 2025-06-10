Hutson: 'I’m fortunate that I get to play for the Montreal Canadiens'

MONTREAL – On Tuesday, Lane Hutson became the first Hab to win the Calder Memorial Trophy since goaltender Ken Dryden in 1972.

The rookie defenseman, who enjoyed a historic season by setting multiple franchise records and tying other League records, addressed the media to talk about the significance of this honor, how he found out about it, his offseason so far, and more.

Please note that answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Hutson on being the recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy:

It's never really been on my mind and still, even now, I don't think it’ll sink in. I think I'm just fortunate that I get to play for the Montreal Canadiens and just do what I do, do what I love every day, and kind of taking it day by day. So, I try not to look too much into it. [Winning the Calder Trophy is] cool. It's a huge honor. And you know, I'm happy about it. But I just enjoy playing hockey and playing for the Canadiens, so I guess it's just a plus.