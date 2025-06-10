Hutson: 'I’m fortunate that I get to play for the Montreal Canadiens'

The rookie defenseman reflects on winning the 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy

MONTREAL – On Tuesday, Lane Hutson became the first Hab to win the Calder Memorial Trophy since goaltender Ken Dryden in 1972.

The rookie defenseman, who enjoyed a historic season by setting multiple franchise records and tying other League records, addressed the media to talk about the significance of this honor, how he found out about it, his offseason so far, and more.

Hutson on being the recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy:

It's never really been on my mind and still, even now, I don't think it’ll sink in. I think I'm just fortunate that I get to play for the Montreal Canadiens and just do what I do, do what I love every day, and kind of taking it day by day. So, I try not to look too much into it. [Winning the Calder Trophy is] cool. It's a huge honor. And you know, I'm happy about it. But I just enjoy playing hockey and playing for the Canadiens, so I guess it's just a plus.

Hutson on finding out about winning the trophy and his initial reaction:

It was like a week and a half ago, so I've known for a bit, but I’ve had to keep it pretty quiet... I thought I was going to a fundraiser – my dad told me I was coming to a fundraiser – and I just didn't know what was going on. So, it was pretty cool. [...] It’s something I'll never forget, for sure.

Hutson on how support from management and teammates helped him achieve this feat:

I think it starts from the top with Kent [Hughes], Gorts [Jeff Gorton] and Marty [Martin St-Louis], to all my teammates. They're the greatest support staff I had and just, you know, letting me be comfortable and letting me learn on my own, and helping me when they needed to... What they did for me was pretty awesome and that’s how it was all year.

Hutson on being the first Canadiens player to win the Calder Memorial Trophy since Dryden:

It’s a pretty crazy thing. You look at the history of the Canadiens and it's pretty special, for sure. But you know, I've been fortunate to have opportunities with this team and the support I've had has been amazing. It is pretty cool though, for sure.

Hutson on his offseason so far:

I took a little bit of time off and gradually got back on the ice and made sure I still got it, still got the skating and stickhandling, and then went from there. I always try to stay in the weight room and put on as much muscle and strength as I can.

Hutson on Canadiens fans:

The fans have really been our lifeline for the entire season. When you go on the road for however many games, you always look forward to the next one that's coming back home. They're the heartbeat of our team, and it's what makes playing in Montreal so special. We have a pretty special thing going on in Montreal, and I'm just fortunate that I get to be a part of it.

