Canadiens to host expanded “Prospect Showdown” September 13-14

Four teams to participate in event presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin

5014_FaceAFace_Espoir_Moteur1920x1080_app_v2_EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday the return of the “Prospect Showdown,” an event introduced in 2024 that pitted some of the rising talent within the organization against that of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This year, a total of four clubs will participate, with the Ottawa Senators and the Winnipeg Jets joining the bracket of teams that will play over the weekend of September 13 and 14 at the Bell Centre. All games are presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin.

While the final lineup of Canadiens prospects who will see action will only be confirmed in September, names already familiar to fans such as Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler, and Oliver Kapanen are expected to headline the Montreal roster. They will be joined by other recent draft picks from the club, likely including names who will be selected this weekend. The games will all benefit two great causes: ticket proceeds will be shared by La Tablée des Chefs and the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Fund.

“For a second year running, we’re privileged to provide our fans with an opportunity to see high-level hockey featuring some of the very best talent coming up not just in our organization, but now in three others as well,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “On the heels of our return to the postseason in 2025, we look forward to showcasing some of the names we expect to be part of our continuing efforts to build a competitive club for years to come.”

The slate of four games will begin on Saturday, September 13 with a 1:00 p.m. matchup between the two rivals from Ontario, the Maple Leafs and the Senators. The Canadiens will then host the Jets at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday the 14th, an Original Six matchup between Toronto and Montreal starts at 3:00 p.m. and will be followed by Winnipeg-Ottawa at 7:00 p.m.; the latter two games will be sold as a double-header. Tickets for all matchups start at just $10 and range up to $25 for lower-bowl seating.

“IGA and Voisin food merchants and cooperatives are proud to present the Prospect Showdown, an event that gives families the chance to enjoy a unique sports experience at the Bell Centre. Promoting healthy lifestyle habits is at the heart of our values, and supporting the next generation of athletes is a natural extension of that commitment,” said Jean-François Couture, Vice-President of Marketing, Sobeys.

Fans seeking early access to Prospect Showdown tickets can obtain theirs exclusively via distributed coupons at participating IGA locations from June 30 through July 30. The general on-sale to the public will start on July 31.

Related Content

The Prospect Showdown returns at the Bell Centre

News Feed

Gorton, Habs ‘looking at everything’ ahead of NHL Draft

Canadiens share 2025-26 preseason schedule

Catching up with… Owen Protz

Online Q&A with Newhook and Carrier on Monday afternoon

Join the Canadiens for a first-round NHL Draft watch party at La Cage

Slafkovsky named to Slovak Olympic Team

Three-year, entry-level contract for Vinzenz Rohrer

Hutson named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Hutson: 'I’m fortunate that I get to play for the Montreal Canadiens'

Hutson wins the Calder Memorial Trophy

Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation award $75,000 in scholarships and services

2025 NHL Scouting Combine is underway

Demidov named Rookie of the Year in the KHL

Maurice Richard given historic figure distinction by province of Quebec

Heineman and Sweden win bronze

A not-so-Swede semifinal 

Drama in Denmark shakes up Worlds

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $970,576 in donations