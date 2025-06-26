Canadiens to host expanded “Prospect Showdown” September 13-14

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday the return of the “Prospect Showdown,” an event introduced in 2024 that pitted some of the rising talent within the organization against that of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This year, a total of four clubs will participate, with the Ottawa Senators and the Winnipeg Jets joining the bracket of teams that will play over the weekend of September 13 and 14 at the Bell Centre. All games are presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin.

While the final lineup of Canadiens prospects who will see action will only be confirmed in September, names already familiar to fans such as Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler, and Oliver Kapanen are expected to headline the Montreal roster. They will be joined by other recent draft picks from the club, likely including names who will be selected this weekend. The games will all benefit two great causes: ticket proceeds will be shared by La Tablée des Chefs and the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Fund.

“For a second year running, we’re privileged to provide our fans with an opportunity to see high-level hockey featuring some of the very best talent coming up not just in our organization, but now in three others as well,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “On the heels of our return to the postseason in 2025, we look forward to showcasing some of the names we expect to be part of our continuing efforts to build a competitive club for years to come.”

The slate of four games will begin on Saturday, September 13 with a 1:00 p.m. matchup between the two rivals from Ontario, the Maple Leafs and the Senators. The Canadiens will then host the Jets at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday the 14th, an Original Six matchup between Toronto and Montreal starts at 3:00 p.m. and will be followed by Winnipeg-Ottawa at 7:00 p.m.; the latter two games will be sold as a double-header. Tickets for all matchups start at just $10 and range up to $25 for lower-bowl seating.

“IGA and Voisin food merchants and cooperatives are proud to present the Prospect Showdown, an event that gives families the chance to enjoy a unique sports experience at the Bell Centre. Promoting healthy lifestyle habits is at the heart of our values, and supporting the next generation of athletes is a natural extension of that commitment,” said Jean-François Couture, Vice-President of Marketing, Sobeys.

Fans seeking early access to Prospect Showdown tickets can obtain theirs exclusively via distributed coupons at participating IGA locations from June 30 through July 30. The general on-sale to the public will start on July 31.