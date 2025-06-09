Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation award $75,000 in scholarships and services

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation are pleased to announce the awarding of $75,000 in scholarships and support services to 32 elite hockey players, who have distinguished themselves over the past year. The awards were presented at an official ceremony held at the Bell Centre.

The 18th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Scholarship Program via the Aléo Foundation, in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Ligue de développement du hockey U18 AAA du Québec (LHM18AAAQ) and the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), is once again supporting the best hockey players of the next generation.

A total of twenty-eight student-athletes aged 15 to 17 were honored for their talent, athletic achievements and outstanding academic careers. One hockey player was selected for each of the eight U18 AAA women's teams in the Ligue de hockey d'excellence du Québec (LHEQ), as were two players from the U17 AAA men's section of the same structure. In addition, one player was selected for each of the 15 men's teams in the Ligue de développement du hockey U18 AAA. Three RSEQ scholarship recipients rounded out the group.

All Aléo Foundation scholars also have access to personalized, lifelong support services during and after their academic and athletic careers

Guy Lafleur Award of Excellence

New for 2025, the Guy Lafleur Awards of Excellence were added to the regular program with the Aléo Foundation. These awards are presented to college and university hockey student-athletes who have distinguished themselves on the ice, in their studies and in their community. Recipients received their awards directly from the hands of Martin Lafleur, son of hockey legend Guy Lafleur.

Two $3,000 RSEQ college recruitment scholarships were awarded, as well as two $4,000 university hockey leadership scholarships. Of the four recipients, two are reserved for female athletes and two for their male counterparts.

In addition to the financial awards and lifetime services, Leadership scholars receive annual coaching and training through a partnership with the McCall MacBain Foundation.

3-year renewal for $225,000

Continuing its commitment to the Aléo Foundation, the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club has also announced the renewal of its agreement for the next three years. A total of $225,000 will be invested in young student-athletes in hockey through 2027.

In their words:

“The Montreal Canadiens organization is committed to encouraging the next generation of hockey players. Every day, these young hockey players demonstrate an impressive commitment to their sport and their studies, aiming for the highest levels of excellence. We are proud to highlight their achievements and the perseverance it takes to get there. This program, built in collaboration with the Aléo Foundation, allows us to benefit from the foundation's expertise to optimize every dollar invested, and is invaluable to us. By inviting the recipients to the Bell Centre for this moment of recognition, under the same roof as many of their role models, we hope to nurture and inspire their future aspirations, hopes and dreams!”

- Geneviève Paquette, Vice President, Community Engagement and Foundation General Manager, Montreal Canadiens

“The Montreal Canadiens are more than just a hockey club to Quebecers. They're an institution, part of our identity, a rallying force, a source of pride and inspiration. It's a great privilege for us to count them among our close collaborators, especially with young hockey players, to build on their sporting and academic success and celebrate their efforts. The growth of our partnership, notably through the Guy Lafleur Excellence Awards and the renewed three-year commitment, which solidifies our commitment to hockey's next generation.”

- Patricia Demers, Executive Director, Aléo Foundation

Numerous former Montreal Canadiens scholarship recipients have distinguished themselves since the program was set up, including four-time Olympic medallist and Montréal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson.