Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation award $75,000 in scholarships and services

Thirty-two outstanding Quebec student-athletes supported in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence

Aleo-2025
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens and the Aléo Foundation are pleased to announce the awarding of $75,000 in scholarships and support services to 32 elite hockey players, who have distinguished themselves over the past year. The awards were presented at an official ceremony held at the Bell Centre.

The 18th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Scholarship Program via the Aléo Foundation, in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Ligue de développement du hockey U18 AAA du Québec (LHM18AAAQ) and the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), is once again supporting the best hockey players of the next generation.

A total of twenty-eight student-athletes aged 15 to 17 were honored for their talent, athletic achievements and outstanding academic careers. One hockey player was selected for each of the eight U18 AAA women's teams in the Ligue de hockey d'excellence du Québec (LHEQ), as were two players from the U17 AAA men's section of the same structure. In addition, one player was selected for each of the 15 men's teams in the Ligue de développement du hockey U18 AAA. Three RSEQ scholarship recipients rounded out the group.

All Aléo Foundation scholars also have access to personalized, lifelong support services during and after their academic and athletic careers

Guy Lafleur Award of Excellence

New for 2025, the Guy Lafleur Awards of Excellence were added to the regular program with the Aléo Foundation. These awards are presented to college and university hockey student-athletes who have distinguished themselves on the ice, in their studies and in their community. Recipients received their awards directly from the hands of Martin Lafleur, son of hockey legend Guy Lafleur.

Two $3,000 RSEQ college recruitment scholarships were awarded, as well as two $4,000 university hockey leadership scholarships. Of the four recipients, two are reserved for female athletes and two for their male counterparts.

In addition to the financial awards and lifetime services, Leadership scholars receive annual coaching and training through a partnership with the McCall MacBain Foundation.

3-year renewal for $225,000

Continuing its commitment to the Aléo Foundation, the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club has also announced the renewal of its agreement for the next three years. A total of $225,000 will be invested in young student-athletes in hockey through 2027.

In their words:

“The Montreal Canadiens organization is committed to encouraging the next generation of hockey players. Every day, these young hockey players demonstrate an impressive commitment to their sport and their studies, aiming for the highest levels of excellence. We are proud to highlight their achievements and the perseverance it takes to get there. This program, built in collaboration with the Aléo Foundation, allows us to benefit from the foundation's expertise to optimize every dollar invested, and is invaluable to us. By inviting the recipients to the Bell Centre for this moment of recognition, under the same roof as many of their role models, we hope to nurture and inspire their future aspirations, hopes and dreams!”

- Geneviève Paquette, Vice President, Community Engagement and Foundation General Manager, Montreal Canadiens

“The Montreal Canadiens are more than just a hockey club to Quebecers. They're an institution, part of our identity, a rallying force, a source of pride and inspiration. It's a great privilege for us to count them among our close collaborators, especially with young hockey players, to build on their sporting and academic success and celebrate their efforts. The growth of our partnership, notably through the Guy Lafleur Excellence Awards and the renewed three-year commitment, which solidifies our commitment to hockey's next generation.”

- Patricia Demers, Executive Director, Aléo Foundation

Numerous former Montreal Canadiens scholarship recipients have distinguished themselves since the program was set up, including four-time Olympic medallist and Montréal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson.

Recipients of the 2025 Montreal Canadiens Scholarship Program

Name

Age

City

School

Team

U17 boys - Ligue de hockey d'excellence du Québec (LHEQ)

Arnaud Gagnon

16

Saint-Lucien

École secondaire Marie-Rivier

Canimex de Drummondville

Benjamin Lefebvre

15

Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

École secondaire De Mortagne

Gaulois du Richelieu

U18 AAA girls - Ligue de hockey d'excellence du Québec (LHEQ)

Maya de Beaumont

16

Gatineau (Hull)

École secondaire Mont-Bleu

Intrépide de l’Outaouais

Olivia Clauser

15

Laval

Laval Senior Academy

Amazones de Laval-Montréal

Danya Condo

17

Montréal (Lachine)

Collège Saint-Anne (Lachine)

Warriors du Lac St-Louis

Sophianne Gasse

17

Lévis (Saint-Nicolas)

École secondaire Pointe-Levy

As de Québec

Coralie Leclerc

17

Saint-Liboire

École secondaire Marie-Rivier

Remparts du Richelieu

Anaïs Leprohon

17

Saint-Sauveur

École secondaire Saint-Gabriel

Étoiles de Laurentides-Lanaudière

Justine Picard

17

Windsor

École secondaire du Triolet

Harfangs de Sherbrooke

Ellie Rodier

17

Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham

Collège Saint-Bernard

Stars 55 de la Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec

U18 boys - Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ)

Maxime Dodier

17

Thetford

Polyvalente de Thetford Mines

Montagnards de la Polyvalente de Thetford Mines

Loïc Ginchereau

16

Saint-Basile-le-Grand

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Dynamiques du Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Christopher St-Hilaire

16

Sainte-Marie

Collège de Lévis

Commandeurs de Lévis

Ligue de développement du hockey M18 AAA du Québec

Olivier Charron

15

Vaudreuil-Dorion

École secondaire Louis-Phillipe-Paré

Grenadiers de Châteauguay

Henri Côté

15

Québec (La Haute-Saint-Charles)

Séminaire Saint-François

Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François

William Dubé

16

Rimouski

Collège Notre-Dame (Rivière-du-Loup)

Albatros du Collège Notre-Dame

Jason Faith

17

Montréal-Ouest

Loyola High School

Lions du Lac St-Louis

Louis-Étienne Halley

16

Sainte-Thérèse

Académie Ste-Thérèse

Vikings de Saint-Eustache

Jérémy Jarret

17

Amos

École secondaire d'Amos, pavillon La Forêt

Forestiers d’Amos

Alexis Joseph

15

Mascouche

Collège Esther-Blondin

Phénix du Collège Esther-Blondin

Clément Landry

15

Montréal (Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles)

Collège Reine Marie

Rousseau-Royal de Laval-Montréal

Déryk Lemaire

16

Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham

École secondaire de la Ruche

Cantonniers de Magog

Emrick Nolette Robidoux

16

Verchères

École secondaire Fadette

Gaulois de Saint-Hyacinthe

Antoine Proulx

16

Saint-Joseph-du-Lac

École secondaire Pointe-Lévy

Chevaliers de Lévis

Antoine Provencher

15

Candiac

Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Riverains du Collège Charles-Lemoyne

Samuel Rheault

16

Saint-Albert

Académie les Estacades

Estacades de Trois-Rivières

Karl-Antoine Sabourin

17

Gatineau

École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau

Intrépide de Gatineau

Derek Savard

17

Saguenay (Jonquière)

École polyvalente Arvida

Élites de Jonquière

College - Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) - Guy-Lafleur Leadership Award

Female student-athlete to be confirmed, fall 2025

Male student-athlete to be confirmed, fall 2025

University - Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) - Guy-Lafleur Leadership Award

Gabrielle Santerre

22

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Bishop's University

Bishop's Gaiters

Kaylen Gauthier

23

Drummondville

Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

Patriotes de l'Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

About the Aléo Foundation

The Aléo Foundation's mission is to maximize the full potential of the greatest number of excellent student-athletes from all walks of life, in order to generate a significant and lasting impact. Founded in 1985, the organization has awarded over $25 million in scholarships to more than 5,000 student-athletes across Quebec. In addition to these bursaries, the Foundation also provides lifelong services to all recipients during and after their athletic and academic careers. To support these services, the Aléo Research Chair is now a vector of scientific results available to the entire sports community.

The Generations of Impact fundraising campaign aims to raise six million dollars over three years to bring us closer to our grand vision: that excellent student-athletes enrich society through their current and future leadership, both through their exceptional contributions and the inspiring examples they embody.

To support Generations of Impact

For more information: fondationaleo.ca

News Feed

2025 NHL Scouting Combine is underway

Demidov named Rookie of the Year in the KHL

Maurice Richard given historic figure distinction by province of Quebec

Heineman and Sweden win bronze

A not-so-Swede semifinal 

Drama in Denmark shakes up Worlds

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $970,576 in donations

Rohrer stays red-hot in preliminary round finale

Canada loses to Finland in shootout

Rohrer and Austria beat Slovenia in a shootout 

Sweden, Canada remain perfect at Worlds

Rohrer named player of the game for Austria

Rohrer scores in Austria’s loss to Canada 

Sweden pitches shutout over Latvia

Rocket look to carry ‘playoff habits’ into North Division Finals

Canada stays undefeated at World Championship

Heineman, Rohrer win at Worlds

Canada routs Latvia