Hutson named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

Canadiens defenseman also won the Calder Trophy earlier this week

4031_55_HutsonAllRookieTeam_1920x1080_en 2
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Thursday that Lane Hutson has been named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team.

It comes as no surprise as Hutson won the 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year on Tuesday with 165 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. The 21-year-old rearguard became the first Hab to receive this award since Canadiens legend Ken Dryden in 1972.

Both honors cap off a phenomenal rookie season that saw Hutson set new franchise records for most assists and points by a Habs defenseman in his first NHL season (previously held by Chris Chelios), among others. In addition, he notably tied Larry Murphy’s NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman in a season.

Hutson is joined by Calder Trophy runners-up Dustin Wolf and Macklin Celebrini on the all-rookie team. Here’s the full list of players who complete the squad:

Players and their positions 

Team

Macklin Celebrini (F) 

San Jose Sharks 

Cutter Gauthier (F)

Anaheim Ducks

Matvei Michkov (F)

Philadelphia Flyers

Lane Hutson (D) 

Montreal Canadiens 

Denton Mateychuk (D)

Columbus Blue Jackets 

Dustin Wolf (G) 

Calgary Flames 

Aside from Hutson, four current Habs have been named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in their respective freshmen seasons: Alexandre Carrier (2021-22), Nick Suzuki (2019-20), Patrik Laine (2016-17), and Brendan Gallagher (2012-13).

