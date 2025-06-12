Hutson named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Thursday that Lane Hutson has been named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team.

It comes as no surprise as Hutson won the 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year on Tuesday with 165 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. The 21-year-old rearguard became the first Hab to receive this award since Canadiens legend Ken Dryden in 1972.

Both honors cap off a phenomenal rookie season that saw Hutson set new franchise records for most assists and points by a Habs defenseman in his first NHL season (previously held by Chris Chelios), among others. In addition, he notably tied Larry Murphy’s NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman in a season.

Hutson is joined by Calder Trophy runners-up Dustin Wolf and Macklin Celebrini on the all-rookie team. Here’s the full list of players who complete the squad: