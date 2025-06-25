Catching up with… Owen Protz

MONTREAL – Forget skill for a moment — if teams drafted for character, Owen Protz would be a lottery pick.

Conversation comes naturally to the Canadiens prospect, whose old-school charm is matched by a colossal frame that anchors the Brantford Bulldogs’ blue line in the Ontario Hockey League.

He’ll shake your hand and look you in the eye — but blink, and you might find yourself on the wrong end of a hip check.

The Canadiens content team caught up with the Habs’ 2024 fourth-round pick to talk Laval Rocket, development, and what makes him one of the most refreshing personalities in the pipeline.

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

You joined the Laval Rocket at the end of this season. What did you learn about being in that environment for the few weeks you were there?

It was probably one of the best experiences I've had so far with hockey. The speed and the maturity of all the players really helped me out, just to see what an AHL team is like in the playoffs. I know they lost to Charlotte, but they did an absolutely fantastic job against all the other teams, so it was pretty awesome to be there.

You played with Florian Xhekaj in Brantford a couple of seasons ago. Were you able to catch up with him and what pieces of advice did he share with you?

Yeah, absolutely, I got to catch up with him. I got to know and talk to everybody on the team. Everyone was so amazing and so welcoming. He kind of just said: You’re here now, but don't stop. It never really stops. Put your head down, keep working and eventually you'll make it here [permanently].

What do you think you’ve learned about yourself in the last year or so, since you were drafted?

To be honest, I think I’ve fallen in love with the game even more since being drafted, and it reignited a spark that makes me want to play hockey even more. Of course, playing was always a big part, but being drafted by Montreal — a team that a lot of my family and a lot of my friends have close connections to and are fans of — it’s an unbelievable situation and a proud moment to know that I could play for them one day.