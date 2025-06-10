Hutson wins the Calder Memorial Trophy

Habs freshman bested multiple rookie franchise records, tied other League records this season

Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday morning that Lane Hutson is the recipient of the 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy.

The award caps an incredible rookie season for the Canadiens newcomer that was filled with milestones. Hutson notably set new franchise marks when he passed Chris Chelios for most assists and points by a Canadiens defenseman in his first NHL season.

And while franchise records are certainly special, the blue-liner made even bigger news on April 16, when he equaled an NHL record from 44 years ago. Hutson matched Larry Murphy’s all-time mark for the most assists by a defenseman in his freshman campaign.

Congratulations to Lane on becoming the first Habs player to win the Calder Memorial Trophy since goaltender Ken Dryden in 1972.

Here’s a list recapping Hutson’s achievements as an NHL rookie during the 2024-25 season:

DATE 

MILESTONE 

December 14, 2024 

Scored his first NHL goal  

January 21, 2025 

Set the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history and tied Shayne Gostisbehere for the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in NHL history 

December 2024 and March 2025 

Named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month 

April 1, 2025 

Broke Chelios’ single-season franchise record for assists by a rookie defenseman and became the 10th freshman rearguard in NHL history to reach the 60-point plateau  

April 14, 2025 

Passed Chelios for most points by a rookie blue-liner in franchise history 

April 16, 2025 

Tied Murphy’s NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman in a season 

And here’s how Hutson compares to other Habs and NHLers:

MOST ASSISTS, ROOKIE DEFENSEMAN, SEASON (NHL)

RANK 

PLAYER 

TEAM 

ASSISTS 

1 

Lane Hutson 

Montreal Canadiens 

60 

2 

Larry Murphy 

Los Angeles Kings 

60 

3 

Chris Chelios 

Montreal Canadiens 

55 

4 

Stefan Persson 

New York Islanders 

50 

5 

Gary Suter 

Calgary Flames 

50 

MOST POINTS, ROOKIE DEFENSEMAN, SEASON (CANADIENS)

RANK 

PLAYER 

TEAM 

POINTS 

1 

Lane Hutson 

Montreal Canadiens 

66 

2 

Chris Chelios 

Montreal Canadiens 

64 

3 

Tom Kurvers 

Montreal Canadiens 

45 

4 

Guy Lapointe 

Montreal Canadiens 

44 

5 

PK Subban 

Montreal Canadiens 

38 

MOST ASSISTS, ROOKIE, SEASON (CANADIENS)

RANK 

PLAYER 

TEAM 

ASSISTS 

1 

Lane Hutson 

Montreal Canadiens 

60 

2 

Chris Chelios 

Montreal Canadiens 

55 

3 

Mats Naslund 

Montreal Canadiens 

45 

4 

Kjell Dahlin 

Montreal Canadiens 

39 

5 

Michael Ryder 

Montreal Canadiens 

38 

LONGEST ASSIST STREAK, ROOKIE DEFENSEMAN, SEASON (NHL)

RANK 

PLAYER 

TEAM 

GAMES 

1 

Lane Hutson 

Montreal Canadiens 

9 

2 

Shayne Gostisbehere 

Philadelphia Flyers 

9 

3 

Barry Beck 

Colorado Rockies 

8 

4 

Brian Leetch 

New York Rangers 

7 

5 

Gary Suter 

Calgary Flames 

7 

MOST POINTS, ROOKIE, SEASON (CANADIENS)

RANK 

PLAYER

TEAM

POINTS

Kjell Dhalin 

Montreal Canadiens

71 

Mats Naslund 

Montreal Canadiens

71 

Lane Hutson 

Montreal Canadiens

66 

Guy Lafleur 

Montreal Canadiens

64 

Chris Chelios 

Montreal Canadiens

64 

