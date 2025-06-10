Hutson wins the Calder Memorial Trophy

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday morning that Lane Hutson is the recipient of the 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy.

The award caps an incredible rookie season for the Canadiens newcomer that was filled with milestones. Hutson notably set new franchise marks when he passed Chris Chelios for most assists and points by a Canadiens defenseman in his first NHL season.

And while franchise records are certainly special, the blue-liner made even bigger news on April 16, when he equaled an NHL record from 44 years ago. Hutson matched Larry Murphy’s all-time mark for the most assists by a defenseman in his freshman campaign.

Congratulations to Lane on becoming the first Habs player to win the Calder Memorial Trophy since goaltender Ken Dryden in 1972.

Here’s a list recapping Hutson’s achievements as an NHL rookie during the 2024-25 season: