LIVE BLOG: 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES - Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft is underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Canadiens were quiet on Friday night after trading their 16th and 17th overall picks to the New York Islanders in exchange for defenseman Noah Dobson. As a result, Montreal did not take the stage in the opening round.

But the wheeling and dealing didn’t end there. Early Saturday, Kent Hughes struck again, acquiring the 34th and 189th overall picks from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the 41st and 49th overall picks in this year’s draft.

As it stands, the Canadiens hold the 34th, 69th, 81st, 82nd, 113th, 145th, 177th, 189th, and 209th picks on Saturday.

Round 2, Pick 34: Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Ufa Jr. (MHL)

Montreal used their first pick of the draft to select Alexander Zharovsky from Ufa Jr. in the MHL. The 18-year-old right winger, who stands 6-foot-1, posted 50 points (24G, 26A) in 45 games in Russia’s top junior league in 2024-25. Zharovsky is under contract with Ufa until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Round 3, Pick 69: Hayden Paupanekis, Center, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The Habs made another trade, sending picks 79 and 108 to the Boston Bruins in exchange for pick 69. Montreal used the pick to select centerman Hayden Paupanekis from the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets. A native of Winnipeg, MB, Paupenekis put up 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points in 71 games for the Rockets and Spokane Chiefs this past season.

Round 3, Pick 81: Bryce Pickford, Defenseman, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Montreal stuck to the WHL for their next pick, selecting defenseman Bryce Pickford from the Medicine Hat Tigers. The 6-foot, 190-pounder registered 47 points (20G, 20A) in the regular season and 24 points in the playoffs to help the Tigers win the WHL title. His 13 goals in the postseason are the most by a blue-liner in modern WHL history.

Round 3, Pick 82: Arseni Radkov, Goalie, Tyumen Jr. (MHL)

With their 82nd overall selection, the Canadiens drafted their first goalie of 2025, taking Belarussian Arseni Radkov from Tyumen Jr. in the MHL. A towering ‘tender at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Radkov posted a 4-8-3 record, 3.18 goals-against average, and .918 save percentage in 19 games in the MHL last season. He committed to UMass in the NCAA earlier this year, and is expected to make the jump for 2026-27.

