Noah Dobson by the numbers

MONTREAL – The Canadiens acquired defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Emil Heineman and both of Montreal’s first-round picks at the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

Here’s a look at the PEI native’s career so far by the numbers:

12 – Dobson is a former first-round pick, having been selected by the Islanders 12th overall at the 2018 NHL Draft.

2 – Dobson was on two championship teams during his time in the QMJHL, first winning with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2018 and then with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies the following year. In 2019, Dobson finished fourth in league scoring in the playoffs with 29 points (8G, 21A) and was named MVP of the postseason.

2 – In addition to winning the QMJHL championships in 2018 and 2019, Dobson also helped his respective teams to win the Memorial Cup in each of those two seasons.

60 – Dobson recorded a career-high 60 assists for the Islanders in 2023-24, making him one of just 16 players to notch 60 or more helpers that season.

24:31 – The 6-foot-4, 200-pound rearguard logged an average of 24:31 of ice time in 2023-24, ranking him 14th overall in the NHL for the campaign.

230 – Dobson has 230 points on his NHL resume so far: 50 goals and 180 assists in 388 career games.

3 – Hailing from Summerside, PEI, Dobson has represented Canada on the world stage three times: at the 2016 U17 World Challenge (Canada Red), the 2019 World Junior Championship, and the 2025 World Championship.