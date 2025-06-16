Slafkovsky named to Slovak Olympic Team

Canadiens forward set to make second appearance at Winter Games

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL — The Slovak Ice Hockey Federation announced on Monday that Juraj Slafkovsky will represent Slovakia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Habs forward is joined by fellow countrymen Erik Cernak, Martin Fehervary, Simon Nemec, Martin Pospisil and Tomas Tatar as the first six members of Team Slovakia.

This nomination marks the Kosice native’s second participation in the Olympics. Slafkovsky, 21, played a crucial role in Slovakia’s bronze medal win at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, CHI, where he led all scorers in goals (7G) and points (7). The six-foot-three, 225-pound winger also received MVP honors and was named to the Olympic All-Star Team.

Slafkovsky’s most recent stint with the national squad dates back to the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he registered eight points, all assists, in as many games.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 marks the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

