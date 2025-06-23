Online Q&A with Newhook and Carrier on Monday afternoon

Players will talk about their draft experiences and answer fan questions

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

Update: Rewatch the stream with Alex Newhook and Alexandre Carrier on YouTube and Twitch!

MONTREAL – Start the week off with Alex Newhook and Alexandre Carrier on Twitch and YouTube for a live Q&A on Monday at 1:00 p.m., presented by Under Armour.

Newhook, a 16th-overall selection in 2019, and Carrier, a 115th-overall pick in 2015, will talk about their respective draft experiences ahead of this week’s annual event. Fans will also be able to ask questions directly via the chat.

The 2025 NHL Draft takes place on Friday and Saturday at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Canadiens have a total of 12 selections, including two first-round picks (16 and 17), at the upcoming draft. Other former 16th overall picks on the team include Joel Armia (2011) and Kaiden Guhle (2020).

