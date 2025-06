MONTREAL – It’s the first sign of hockey season’s return; the Canadiens’ 2025-26 preseason schedule is here.

The Habs will play six exhibition games this fall, beginning Monday, Sept. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre.

Montreal will be the home team for four of the six games on the preseason calendar. The club will also travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Sept. 27, as well as to Quebec City for a neutral site game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 30.