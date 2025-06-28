Canadiens acquire defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders

The defenseman signed an eight-year contract extension with the Canadiens

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has acquired defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in exchange for two 2025 first-round picks (16th and 17th overall) and forward Emil Heineman. Dobson also signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension (2025-26 to 2032-33). The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $9.5 million.

Dobson appeared in 71 games with the Islanders in 2024-25, producing 10 goals and 29 assists. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defenseman also served 28 penalty minutes in addition to averaging 23:16 of ice time per game. Dobson, a Summerside, PEI native, registered 230 points (50G, 180A) in 388 career NHL games since making his debut in 2019-20. The 25-year-old rearguard also skated in 31 playoff contests with the Islanders, recording 10 helpers.

Meanwhile, Heineman played 62 games with the Canadiens this season, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists. The 23-year-old forward also registered one goal in five playoff games against the Washington Capitals.

