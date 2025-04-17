Nick Suzuki wins the Canadiens’ Molson Cup Player of the Year for 2024-25

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki has been named the winner of the Molson Cup Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The captain, who won the monthly award in November, January, February and March is now a four-time recipient of the annual honor.

The trophy is awarded each year to the Canadiens player who earned the most three-star selections and is based off a point system calculated as follows: a first-star selection merits three points, a second-star selection earns two points, and a third-star selection is awarded a single point. The captain was named first star of the game ten times, second star three times and third star three times.

Suzuki finished the campaign ahead of teammates Samuel Montembeault and Cole Caufield.

For the fourth straight season, the London, ON native played in all 82 games, extending his ironman streak to 455 games, which puts him third in the NHL among all active skaters. The former first-round pick scored 30 goals and led the team in points while posting career-highs in assists (59), points (89), game-winning tallies (9) and differential (+19). The 25-year-old reached the 200-assist, 300-point and 400-game milestones over the course of the year.

The sixth-year centerman was also named the NHL’s third star for the week of February 24 to March 2 and second star for the week of March 31 to April 6.