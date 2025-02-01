Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for January

ANAHEIM – Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of January.

Suzuki was named first star of the game twice (on January 10 in Washington and January 25 against New Jersey) and second star of the game once (on January 6 against Vancouver). In 11 games in January, the Canadiens captain led the NHL with two overtime goals (tied with Sebastian Aho and Devon Toews) while leading the team with 15 points (4G, 11A) and a plus-5 differential.

Suzuki recorded a six-game point streak (December 31 to January 11) during which he scored two goals and added six assists. He also reached the 50-point plateau for the third consecutive season, on January 25 against New Jersey.

A ceremony honoring the January Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of the game on Saturday, February 8, against the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre.