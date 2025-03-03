Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for February

Third monthly award for the captain this season

4219_CoupeMolson_05_Fevrier_1920x1080_article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of February.

Suzuki was selected first star of the game twice (on February 25 against Carolina and February 27 against San Jose) and third star of the game once (on February 22 in Ottawa). In eight games in February, the centerman scored three goals, while also leading the team with six assists and nine points.

Suzuki reached the 60-point plateau for a fourth consecutive season, on February 27 against the Sharks.

A ceremony honoring the February Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

