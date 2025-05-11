Canada routs Latvia

MONTREAL – Canada improved to 2-0-0 at the 2025 IIHF World Championship on the back of a 7-1 win over Latvia at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

LATVIA 1 – 7 CANADA

Latvia opened the scoring just over seven minutes in, but it was all Canada the rest of the way.

Travis Konecny and Kent Johnson each scored twice, while Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini and Barrett Hayton added singles, and Sidney Crosby chipped in with three assists to lead Canada to the decisive win.

Mike Matheson came close to scoring his first of the tournament with a late shorthanded effort, but the goal was overturned for goaltender interference. The Habs defenseman fired five shots on goal and was plus-1 in 18:01 of ice time on Sunday.

What’s next?

Vinzenz Rohrer and Team Austria take on Team Slovakia at 10:20 a.m. ET on Monday, followed by Emil Heineman and Team Sweden renew their rivalry with Team Finland at 2:20 p.m.

Cover photo: Andre Ringuette/IIHF