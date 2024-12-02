Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for November

Habs captain collected nine points in 12 games during the month

4219_Coupe_Molson_Nov_1920x1080_article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of November.

Suzuki was selected first star of the game twice (on November 11 in Buffalo and November 27 in Columbus) and second star of the game once (on November 16 against Columbus). In 12 games in November, the Habs captain led the team with five goals, nine points (tied with Cole Caufield), eight even-strength points and two game-winning goals. The 25-year-old centerman tied his career high for points in a single game with four against the Sabres on November 11.

A ceremony honoring the November Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre.

