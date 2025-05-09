Heineman helps Sweden to lopsided win over Slovakia

MONTREAL – Top to bottom, it was a strong start for the Canadiens’ representatives on the opening day of the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Emil Heineman helped Sweden cruise to a commanding win over Slovakia, while Vinzenz Rohrer and Austria held their own in a hard-fought loss to Finland on Friday.

Here’s a brief summary of the games:

AUSTRIA 1 – 2 FINLAND

Finland squeezed out a narrow 2-1 win over Austria to kick off Group A action.

Austria thought they had tied things up in the third period when Marco Kasper — the team’s lone NHLer — beat the Finnish netminder. But the goal was overturned for goaltender interference, and that was as close as Austria came on Friday.

Rohrer logged 17:29 of ice time and won 50% of his faceoffs in the loss.

SWEDEN 5 – 0 SLOVAKIA

It took some time for Sweden to find their footing, but once they did, there was no looking back.

Heineman served up a perfect pass to Mikael Backlund, who buried it with relative ease to open the scoring at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

P1 11:17 [1]-0 Backlund (Heineman, Lindholm)