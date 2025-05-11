Price named to Quarter-Century Team

The 37-year-old joins five other goalies, including Fleury, Brodeur, Lundqvist, Luongo and Roy

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The NHL Quarter-Century team is now complete and one Hab has cracked the roster.

Carey Price joins Marc-Andre Fleury, Martin Brodeur, Henrik Lundqvist, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Roy as the six goaltenders that round out the ultimate squad from the past 25 years. Price is undisputably the most decorated Hab of the era as he set a new mark for wins by a Canadiens goaltender (361) and earned the Vezina and Hart Memorial trophies, among others.

Roy, who played nearly 12 seasons with the Canadiens and helped lead the Club to the Stanley Cup in 1993, was named to the team as a member of the Colorado Avalanche because eligibility only took into consideration games played between 2000 and 2025.

In total, twenty-five players have been named to the illustrious roster, as voted by fans from February 12 to 26 on NHL.com and X. Over the past four days, the NHL has revealed the players that shape the forward and D-man groups, culminating in the announcement of the netminders today.

Here’s a look at the full Quarter-Century roster:

Forwards

  • Patrice Bergeron
  • Sidney Crosby
  • Pavel Datsyuk
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Johnny Gaudreau
  • Jarome Iginla
  • Patrick Kane
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • Evgeni Malkin
  • Auston Matthews
  • Connor McDavid
  • Alex Ovechkin
  • Joe Sakic
  • Teemu Selanne
  • Steven Stamkos
  • Joe Thornton

Defensemen

  • Zdeno Chara
  • Nicklas Lidstrom
  • Cale Makar

Goalies

  • Martin Brodeur
  • Marc-Andre Fleury
  • Henrik Lundqvist
  • Roberto Luongo
  • Carey Price
  • Patrick Roy

In December and January, the NHL announced First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for each club. Click here to see who made the cut for the Canadiens.

