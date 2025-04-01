Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for March

Fourth monthly award for the captain this season

By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Forward Nick Suzuki is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of March.

Suzuki was named first star of the game twice (on March 3 against Buffalo and March 30 in Florida), second star of the game once (on March 18 against Ottawa) and third star of the game once (on March 11 in Vancouver). In 14 games, the centerman led the team with 17 points (5G, 12A), eight power play points, one shorthanded goal and two game-winning goals (tied with Cole Caufield).

Suzuki matched a career high with four points (one goal, three assists) on March 3 against Buffalo. He then went on a five-game point streak (March 18 to March 27), during which he scored two goals and added three assists. The captain also reached the 70-point plateau for a second consecutive season, on March 18 against the Senators.

A ceremony honoring the March Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre.

