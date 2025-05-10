Canada sails past Slovenia, Sweden earns second win

Matheson and Team Canada win 4-0 in their tournament opener

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Emil Heineman, Mike Matheson and Vinzenz Rohrer were all in action at the 2025 IIHF World Championship on Saturday.

Here’s a brief summary of the games:

SLOVENIA 0 – 4 CANADA

Canada started the tournament strong with a 4-0 win over Slovenia at Avicii Arena. Bo Horvat (2), Nathan MacKinnon and Noah Dobson found the back of the net, propelling head coach Dean Evason’s side to victory.

Matheson played 16:13 in the win.

SWEDEN 4 – 2 AUSTRIA

After a quiet first period between Sweden and Austria, the final 40 minutes were anything but.

Rohrer earned an assist on the game’s opening goal, scored by Benjamin Baumgartner in the second period, before Sweden responded ahead of the end of the frame, courtesy of Mika Zibanejad.

The third period was a decisive one, as Sweden scored three unanswered goals to win their second straight game to start the tournament.

Heineman and Rohrer played 9:40 and 15:33, respectively.

What’s next?

Matheson and Team Canada square off with Latvia on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. ET at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Cover photo: Andre Ringuette/IIHF

