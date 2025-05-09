2025 IIHF World Championship: Tournament preview 

MATHESON REUNITES WITH CROSBY

Captain Canada has reported for duty.

Sidney Crosby is set to make his return to the World Championship for the first time since 2015, bringing his elite international pedigree back to Europe. For Canadian fans, it means the chance to watch one of the greatest players of all time represent the red and white once again. For Matheson, it also means a reunion with a familiar face.

Matheson and Crosby were teammates in Pittsburgh from 2020 to 2022, forming a strong connection both on and off the ice. Earlier this season, the Habs defenseman reflected on his time alongside the three-time Stanley Cup champion in a conversation with the Canadiens content team.

“He’s obviously one of the most dialed-in people when it comes to being a professional and everything that goes into that. And I almost had a perception of that that means you need to be super hard on yourself, and you know, basically, not have any fun,” recounted the 31-year-old. “And I feel like having the opportunity to play with him and get to know him on a personal level and become friends and all that made me realize how much he just loves the game and embraces the game. And then also, he’s able to get away from the game, too. Even a guy like that who’s recognized as being so locked in and focused is able to get away and not let it ruin his week if he’s had a bad game, or if the team hasn’t played well.”

Matheson added that he still keeps in touch with Crosby, and the two trained together in Vail, Colorado, ahead of this season. Colorado, of course, home to Nathan MacKinnon — another Nova Scotia-based star ready to suit up for Canada.

Other marquee names joining Crosby and MacKinnon in Sweden for Group A action are Jordan Binnington, Macklin Celebrini, Marc-André Fleury and Travis Konecny, as Canada looks to build on last year’s fourth place finish.

Matheson, who tallied 31 points for Montreal in 2024-25, completes a veteran Canadian blue line that also features Noah Dobson, MacKenzie Weegar, Brandon Montour, and Travis Sanheim and Jared Spurgeon.

Crosby, Konecny, MacKinnon and Sanheim are aiming for their second gold medal of the year, having helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

See below for Team Canada’s complete schedule: