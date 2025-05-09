2025 IIHF World Championship: Tournament preview 

Canadiens to be represented by Heineman, Matheson and Rohrer at annual event

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Emil Heineman, Mike Matheson and Vinzenz Rohrer will represent the Canadiens at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, scheduled for May 9 to 25 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the tournament:

TOURNAMENT FACTS

WHEN

May 9-25, 2025

WHERE

Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

Jyske Bank Boxen – Herning, Denmark

GROUP A

Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden

GROUP B

Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Norway, Switzerland and the United States

TV & STREAMING

All 64 games of the tournament will be broadcast on TSN, while select games can be seen on RDS.

SCHEDULE

MATHESON REUNITES WITH CROSBY

Captain Canada has reported for duty.

Sidney Crosby is set to make his return to the World Championship for the first time since 2015, bringing his elite international pedigree back to Europe. For Canadian fans, it means the chance to watch one of the greatest players of all time represent the red and white once again. For Matheson, it also means a reunion with a familiar face.

Matheson and Crosby were teammates in Pittsburgh from 2020 to 2022, forming a strong connection both on and off the ice. Earlier this season, the Habs defenseman reflected on his time alongside the three-time Stanley Cup champion in a conversation with the Canadiens content team.

“He’s obviously one of the most dialed-in people when it comes to being a professional and everything that goes into that. And I almost had a perception of that that means you need to be super hard on yourself, and you know, basically, not have any fun,” recounted the 31-year-old. “And I feel like having the opportunity to play with him and get to know him on a personal level and become friends and all that made me realize how much he just loves the game and embraces the game. And then also, he’s able to get away from the game, too. Even a guy like that who’s recognized as being so locked in and focused is able to get away and not let it ruin his week if he’s had a bad game, or if the team hasn’t played well.”

Matheson added that he still keeps in touch with Crosby, and the two trained together in Vail, Colorado, ahead of this season. Colorado, of course, home to Nathan MacKinnon — another Nova Scotia-based star ready to suit up for Canada.

Other marquee names joining Crosby and MacKinnon in Sweden for Group A action are Jordan Binnington, Macklin Celebrini, Marc-André Fleury and Travis Konecny, as Canada looks to build on last year’s fourth place finish.

Matheson, who tallied 31 points for Montreal in 2024-25, completes a veteran Canadian blue line that also features Noah Dobson, MacKenzie Weegar, Brandon Montour, and Travis Sanheim and Jared Spurgeon.

Crosby, Konecny, MacKinnon and Sanheim are aiming for their second gold medal of the year, having helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

See below for Team Canada’s complete schedule:

DATE

MATCHUP

TIME

LOCATION

May 10

Slovenia vs. Canada

6:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 11

Latvia vs. Canada

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 13

Canada vs. France

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 15

Canada vs. Austria

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 17

Canada vs. Slovakia

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 19

Canada vs. Finland

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 20

Sweden vs. Canada

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

A SWEDE ADDITION

Emil Heineman was a late addition to the Swedish roster — but a swede one, no doubt.

The 23-year-old is set to make his World Championship debut, having previously represented Sweden at the 2021 World Juniors.

This year’s tournament feels like a bit of a homecoming for Heineman, who grew up in Leksand, just over 250 kilometers from Stockholm.

The Habs forward, who totaled 18 points in his rookie season, joins a deep Swedish squad featuring Filip Forsberg, Jacob Markstrom, Leo Carlsson, Lucas Raymond, Mika Zibanejad and Rasmus Anderson.

Sweden is eyeing its first gold since 2018, and if history’s any indication, there’s reason for optimism: the last time Stockholm co-hosted the tournament in 2013, the Swedes took home the top prize. Last year, they earned bronze with a win over Canada.

See below for Team Sweden’s complete schedule:

DATE

MATCHUP

TIME

LOCATION

May 9

Sweden vs. Slovakia

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 10

Sweden vs. Austria

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 12

Finland vs. Sweden

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 14

Latvia vs. Sweden

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 16

Sweden vs. Slovenia

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 17

France vs. Sweden

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 20

Sweden vs. Canada

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

READY TO ROHRER

Don’t sleep on Austria — just ask Canada.

At the 2024 World Championship, the Austrians erased a five-goal third-period deficit against the Canadians, forcing overtime in one of the most shocking comebacks in tournament history.

Rohrer was part of that team, which finished 10th out of 16 teams, and the Canadiens prospect will once again be suiting up for his country in Stockholm. The 20-year-old is coming off a solid campaign with ZSC Lions in Switzerland’s National League, where he tallied 25 points in 52 appearances.

Austria’s current roster includes just one NHL player: Marco Kasper of the Detroit Red Wings. Their most recognizable name, Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild, has yet to be confirmed for this year’s tournament.

See below for Team Austria’s complete schedule:

DATE

MATCHUP

TIME

LOCATION

May 9

Austria vs. Finland

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 10

Sweden vs. Austria

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 12

Austria vs. Slovakia

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 15

Canada vs. Austria

2:20 p.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 16

Austria vs. France

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 18

Slovenia vs. Austria

10:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

May 20

Latvia vs. Austria

6:20 a.m. ET

Avicii Arena

For more information on the 2025 IIHF World Championship, click here.

