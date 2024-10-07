My Man: Stephanie Kielb on Arber Xhekaj

The Ontario-based couple have known each other since high school

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Habs fans know all about Arber Xhekaj’s aura on the ice.

But what’s he like outside the rink?

To find out, the Canadiens content team caught up with his girlfriend, Stephanie Kielb, who told us more about the defenseman’s favorite hobbies, gameday outfits and friendship with Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovský.

Please note answers were modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you guys meet?

We’re from the same hometown. We’ve been friends since around Grade 8. I actually knew about him prior, because I used to dance with his little sister. But we had the same friend group throughout high school, so we instantly became close and best friends.

What’s his best quality?

He’s a very caring person, and he would help anyone without even blinking an eye. Also, his humor. He’s a very sarcastic guy if you know him. He’s always cracking jokes, laughing and, honestly, always in a good mood. He can make the best out of any situation.

What was it like for you to watch him go from an unknown name to a fan-favorite almost instantly when he got to Montreal a few years ago?

It was fantastic. He’ll prove himself when doubted. It’s amazing how it came to be. He’s such a humble guy as well. He knows where he came from, and he knows not to take it for granted. It was an amazing experience and to be by his side through it all was really nice.

How does Arber like to spend a day off?

He likes being at his shop. He works on his cars and if he could be there every day, he would. He could spend hours there.

What’s his vibe on vacation: lowkey or non-stop action?

Definitely lowkey. He’s a pretty simple, go-with-the-flow guy. Because their season is so on the go and the road, he likes to take a break and just chill when he can.

Does he have any hidden talents or skills that might surprise people?

He might kill me for saying this, but I think his hidden talent is that he can do impressions pretty well.

Arber’s gameday outfits are some of the best on the team. Are you his stylist at all, or does he take his fashion into his own hands?

He definitely takes fashion into his own hands. He does ask me for some ideas though, so I have some input. For some games, I do attempt to put together an outfit for him, it just depends on what type of game it is. […] For weekend games or any special event, like home openers or certain teams, he’ll go with more of a bold outfit.

Arber, Kaiden and Juraj are like three peas in a pod. We’re sure you see them through a different lens, so how would you describe their friendship?

When I’m with them, they’re a bunch of goofballs to say the least. I love the little trio that they have. They’re great guys and those are definitely the type of guys that I like to see around Arber.

If you had to pick one song to describe Arber, what would it be and why?

“If Today Was Your Last Day” by Nickelback, because he’s a big Nickelback fan but also because he’s super big on living in the moment and not taking anything for granted, knowing anything can be taken away at any minute, but still seeing the best in the situation and living his life to the fullest.

