My Man: Stephanie Kielb on Arber Xhekaj

MONTREAL – Habs fans know all about Arber Xhekaj’s aura on the ice.

But what’s he like outside the rink?

To find out, the Canadiens content team caught up with his girlfriend, Stephanie Kielb, who told us more about the defenseman’s favorite hobbies, gameday outfits and friendship with Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovský.

Please note answers were modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you guys meet?

We’re from the same hometown. We’ve been friends since around Grade 8. I actually knew about him prior, because I used to dance with his little sister. But we had the same friend group throughout high school, so we instantly became close and best friends.

What’s his best quality?

He’s a very caring person, and he would help anyone without even blinking an eye. Also, his humor. He’s a very sarcastic guy if you know him. He’s always cracking jokes, laughing and, honestly, always in a good mood. He can make the best out of any situation.

What was it like for you to watch him go from an unknown name to a fan-favorite almost instantly when he got to Montreal a few years ago?

It was fantastic. He’ll prove himself when doubted. It’s amazing how it came to be. He’s such a humble guy as well. He knows where he came from, and he knows not to take it for granted. It was an amazing experience and to be by his side through it all was really nice.