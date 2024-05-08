My Man: Emily Matheson on Mike Matheson

Learn more about the Canadiens defenseman's personality off the ice

20240507 - My Man - Mike Matheson - Emily Matheson
By Safia Ahmad
By Safia Ahmad

MONTREAL – Life works in mysterious ways.

In Mike Matheson’s case, there’s no way the Canadiens defenseman could have predicted meeting his future wife, Emily, in a philosophy class he only signed up for because he dropped out of Spanish at Boston College in 2012.

Which leads us to the following questions: What is love? Do we have free will or is life predetermined?

We should probably consult Mike and Emily about our deep philosophical musings, but we’d rather learn more about the Habs’ No. 8 through the eyes of his beloved wife and Olympic gold medalist, so that’s exactly what we did below. Enjoy!

Questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you meet?

We met at Boston College in philosophy class, actually. He tried to take Spanish to add a third language to his repertoire and that didn't quite work out, so he jumped into our philosophy class a little later in the semester, and that's how we met.

What is he like at home?

He is an awesome dad. They're obviously so busy during the season, so whenever he’s home, he is fully in dad mode. Our son, Hudson, loves hockey, too. He’s two-and-a-half years old now and it's honestly all he wants to do, which you think we'd love but sometimes we’d like a break. [laughs] We play a lot of mini sticks. He’s the best dad. He's always engaged and present. In the summer, when he has more time, he actually loves to woodwork, which I feel like not many people know about him.

What is Mike’s best quality?

I feel like he’s just an all-around amazing person. He's very genuine, very caring and thoughtful. What you see is what you get with him. He doesn’t do anything for show. He’s just a good, good person. […] He cares and is passionate about whatever he's doing. Mike’s always giving his 100%, whether it's being a dad or a husband, playing hockey, working out... He's always trying his hardest and always wants to get better.

What has it been like for you to see him go through life in his hometown as a bit of a celebrity given the space the Canadiens take up in this city and province?

I mean, it’s a dream come true for him. I think he has a lot of “pinch me” moments where he's like, “It’s crazy this is real life, that I get to play for the team that I grew up watching and always wanted to play for.” It’s also awesome for me and Hudson to watch him go through this experience. It’s fun to be in an environment like that and the support from the fans is amazing.

You guys have a Golden Doodle named Hank. Between you and Mike, who does he listen to more?

I feel like he listens to Mike more if we're out and about. I don't really trust him off the leash, but at our parents’ cottages we’ll let him off the leash and he definitely comes when Mike tells him to. I feel like he doesn't favor one of us over the other. I’m home more, but he definitely has his bond with Mike, too.

What’s the best gift he’s given you?

He's very thoughtful. We call him “The Christmas Elf” because he has always loved Christmas, gift giving, and thinking of other people. We went to Italy this past summer. It was just me and him, so it was nice to get away and we always wanted to go. We were supposed to go to Italy before the pandemic, but it never happened and then we had our son. It was an awesome trip.

