My Man: Emily Matheson on Mike Matheson

MONTREAL – Life works in mysterious ways.

In Mike Matheson’s case, there’s no way the Canadiens defenseman could have predicted meeting his future wife, Emily, in a philosophy class he only signed up for because he dropped out of Spanish at Boston College in 2012.

Which leads us to the following questions: What is love? Do we have free will or is life predetermined?

We should probably consult Mike and Emily about our deep philosophical musings, but we’d rather learn more about the Habs’ No. 8 through the eyes of his beloved wife and Olympic gold medalist, so that’s exactly what we did below. Enjoy!

Questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you meet?

We met at Boston College in philosophy class, actually. He tried to take Spanish to add a third language to his repertoire and that didn't quite work out, so he jumped into our philosophy class a little later in the semester, and that's how we met.

What is he like at home?

He is an awesome dad. They're obviously so busy during the season, so whenever he’s home, he is fully in dad mode. Our son, Hudson, loves hockey, too. He’s two-and-a-half years old now and it's honestly all he wants to do, which you think we'd love but sometimes we’d like a break. [laughs] We play a lot of mini sticks. He’s the best dad. He's always engaged and present. In the summer, when he has more time, he actually loves to woodwork, which I feel like not many people know about him.

What is Mike’s best quality?

I feel like he’s just an all-around amazing person. He's very genuine, very caring and thoughtful. What you see is what you get with him. He doesn’t do anything for show. He’s just a good, good person. […] He cares and is passionate about whatever he's doing. Mike’s always giving his 100%, whether it's being a dad or a husband, playing hockey, working out... He's always trying his hardest and always wants to get better.