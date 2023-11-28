My Man: Frédérike Bédard on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

MONTREAL - Learn more about the life of Habs players through “My Man,” a series that gives fans a sneak peak of the person behind the athlete.

Earlier this season, the Canadiens content team caught up with Rafaël Harvey-Pinard’s girlfriend, Frédérike Bédard, to discover more fun facts about the Habs’ No. 49.

Please note that the questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

How did you guys meet?

Raf and I are from the same area. We’ve known each other for a long time, because we were part of the same friend group. We saw each other when he came home from his final season with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, and it was like love at first sight. There wasn’t any formal first date. We had known each previously, but that’s when we first started seeing each other [more officially] and things clicked.

Do you remember your first date?

There wasn’t really any first date. I went to his place once, and then we spent a weekend with my family, so he was in the picture right away. My brother was drafted by the Quebec Remparts that same weekend, so everyone was there, and he met my family.