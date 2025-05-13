Canada stays undefeated at World Championship

© Andre Ringuette/IIHF

MONTREAL – Canada blanked France at the 2025 IIHF World Championship inside Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday.

Here’s a brief summary of the game:

CANADA 5 – 0 FRANCE

Canada sailed to another stress-free win on Tuesday, delivering a 5-0 win over France.

Bo Horvat netted a pair for the Canadians, Sidney Crosby, Will Cuylle and Brandon Montour added three others, and Jordan Binnington stopped 15 shots in his tournament debut.

The Canucks have outscored their opponents 16-1 through three games at the event, and sit tied with Sweden atop Group A.

Mike Matheson turned in 17:41 of ice time in the win.

What’s next?

Emil Heineman and Sweden look to stay perfect when they take on Latvia at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

