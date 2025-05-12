Heineman, Rohrer win at Worlds

Sweden stays undefeated; Austria downs Slovakia for first time in 12 years at Worlds

20250512-worlds-thumb

© Andre Ringuette/IIHF

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Emil Heineman and Vinzenz Rohrer roared to victory at the 2025 IIHF World Championship at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.

Heineman and Sweden topped their Nordic rivals Finland to remain undefeated, while Rohrer and Austria earned their first win over Slovakia at the tournament since 2013.

Here’s a brief summary of the games:

AUSTRIA 3 – 2 SLOVAKIA (SO)

After pushing Sweden and Finland to the brink in their opening matchups, Austria broke through with a 3-2 shootout victory over Slovakia.

Austria blew a third-period lead for a consecutive outing, but this time were able to recover to earn their first two points of the tournament. Peter Schneider scored in regulation and netted the decisive shootout goal in a dramatic finish to Monday’s contest.

Rohrer, the Habs’ third-round pick in 2022, totaled three shots on goal and logged 17:54 of ice time in the win.

FINLAND 1 – 2 SWEDEN

The scoreboard doesn’t quite reflect the one-side nature of the latest Finland-Sweden clash.

The Swedes cruised past their rivals, controlling play from start to finish and outshooting the Finns 41-19 en route to a 2-1 win. Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin supplied the Swedish offense, while Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves in the victory.

Heineman played 7:09 at Avicii Arena.

What’s next?

Mike Matheson and Canada look for their third win of the tournament against France on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Cover photo: Andre Ringuette/IIHF

