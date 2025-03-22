Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 22

Montembeault and the Habs prepare to take on the Avs

MONTREAL – Following a day off, the Canadiens held a full skate in preparation for Saturday’s contest against the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre.

Below is the projected lineup for tonight’s game.

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovsky

89 Roy

15 Newhook

92 Laine

17 Anderson

28 Dvorak

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

71 Evans

40 Armia

Defensemen

8 Matheson

45 Carrier

47 Struble

48 Hutson

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

Goalies

35 Montembeault

75 Dobes

Forward Michael Pezzetta and defenseman Kaiden Guhle were also on the ice. The latter wore a blue jersey, suggesting no contact.

Montembeault gets the start against Colorado.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The team is also hosting First Peoples Celebration presented by CN in collaboration with Tim Hortons. For tickets, click here.

