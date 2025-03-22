Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 22

MONTREAL – Following a day off, the Canadiens held a full skate in preparation for Saturday’s contest against the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre.
Below is the projected lineup for tonight’s game.
Montembeault and the Habs prepare to take on the Avs
Forwards
13 Caufield
14 Suzuki
20 Slafkovsky
89 Roy
15 Newhook
92 Laine
17 Anderson
28 Dvorak
11 Gallagher
51 Heineman
71 Evans
40 Armia
Defensemen
8 Matheson
45 Carrier
47 Struble
48 Hutson
72 Xhekaj
58 Savard
Goalies
35 Montembeault
75 Dobes
Forward Michael Pezzetta and defenseman Kaiden Guhle were also on the ice. The latter wore a blue jersey, suggesting no contact.
Montembeault gets the start against Colorado.
Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The team is also hosting First Peoples Celebration presented by CN in collaboration with Tim Hortons. For tickets, click here.