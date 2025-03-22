COL@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Celebrating Indigenous cultures

The Canadiens are hosting the team’s annual First Peoples Celebration presented by CN in collaboration with Tim Hortons. Here’s what fans can expect at the Bell Centre:

A pregame dance routine in section 320 performed by six members of the Huron-Wendat First Nation;

A performance of O Canada by members of the Huron-Wendat First Nation;

Exclusive merchandise featuring the Canadiens First Peoples Celebration logo available at Tricolore Sports, with 25% of profits benefiting Quebec-based Native Friendship Centres;

Graphics featuring Indigenous players who have suited up for the Canadiens will be screened throughout the arena.

Molson FANatic Saturdays

As always, the Canadiens will also be hosting Molson FANatic Saturdays. That means fans can kick off the fun as of 4:30 p.m. at a pregame party at Les Trois Monkeys on Peel St., located a few steps away from the Bell Centre. By participating in the pregame Trivia at Les Trois Monkeys, one winner will get to participate in Molson Lucky Shots to shoot three pucks from the ice at intermission for various prizes. Monster Energy’s guest, DJ Illo, will also be spinning tunes in bowl for warmups. Fans can catch his set on Twitch for a chance to win a prize.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal

Standings: 5th in the Atlantic Division (74 points), sits in the 2nd Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference

Home record: 18-12-4

Last 10 games: 6-1-3

Streak: OT1

Injuries: Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle

Colorado

Standings: 3rd in the Central Division (87 points), 4th in the Western Conference

Away record: 19-15-1

Last 10 games: 8-1-1

Streak: W1

Injuries: Samuel Girard (day to day), Josh Manson, Gabriel Landeskog, Tucker Poolman

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 4 @ COL: 2-1 MTL (SO)

Mar. 22 vs. COL

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

MTL: Veteran Brendan Gallagher continues to show why he is the heart and soul of this team. The Canadiens’ alternate captain has put up four points (2G, 2A) in his last two outings after recently losing his mother to cancer. This season, Gallagher has registered 29 points (17G, 12A) in 68 games and is two points away from matching last year's output (77 GP—31 pts).

COL: With a goal and an assist in the Avalanche’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, Cale Makar reached the 80-point plateau for the third time in his career. The offensive defenseman leads all rearguards in goals (26), assists (55) and points (81) and ranks ninth in points among all players this season.

BY THE NUMBERS: AVS-HABS

Here’s how the Avalanche and Canadiens match up by the numbers: