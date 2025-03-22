COL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL– Nothing beats a Saturday night at the Bell Centre where the Canadiens will take on the Colorado Avalanche for the last time this season.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs to play last home game of March before embarking on four-game road trip
WHEN
Saturday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
Citytv, Sportsnet East, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Celebrating Indigenous cultures
The Canadiens are hosting the team’s annual First Peoples Celebration presented by CN in collaboration with Tim Hortons. Here’s what fans can expect at the Bell Centre:
Molson FANatic Saturdays
As always, the Canadiens will also be hosting Molson FANatic Saturdays. That means fans can kick off the fun as of 4:30 p.m. at a pregame party at Les Trois Monkeys on Peel St., located a few steps away from the Bell Centre. By participating in the pregame Trivia at Les Trois Monkeys, one winner will get to participate in Molson Lucky Shots to shoot three pucks from the ice at intermission for various prizes. Monster Energy’s guest, DJ Illo, will also be spinning tunes in bowl for warmups. Fans can catch his set on Twitch for a chance to win a prize.
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal
Colorado
SEASON SERIES
Jan. 4 @ COL: 2-1 MTL (SO)
Mar. 22 vs. COL
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
MTL: Veteran Brendan Gallagher continues to show why he is the heart and soul of this team. The Canadiens’ alternate captain has put up four points (2G, 2A) in his last two outings after recently losing his mother to cancer. This season, Gallagher has registered 29 points (17G, 12A) in 68 games and is two points away from matching last year's output (77 GP—31 pts).
COL: With a goal and an assist in the Avalanche’s 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, Cale Makar reached the 80-point plateau for the third time in his career. The offensive defenseman leads all rearguards in goals (26), assists (55) and points (81) and ranks ninth in points among all players this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: AVS-HABS
Here’s how the Avalanche and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Avalanche
📈
Canadiens
42-25-3
RECORD
33-27-8
24.1%
POWER PLAY
21.9%
78.6%
PENALTY KILL
81%
3.33
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.00
2.83
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.25
MacKinnon (28)
GOALS
Caufield (33)
MacKinnon (77)
ASSISTS
Suzuki (50)
MacKinnon (105)
POINTS
Suzuki (71)
Lehkonen (+32)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Suzuki (+10)
Colton (135)
HITS
Slafkovsky, Xhekaj (167)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch head coach Martin St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
