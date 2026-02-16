Updated schedule of Habs at Milano Cortina 2026

MONTREAL – The preliminary round of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 wrapped up on Sunday, and the competition now moves to single-elimination playoff games as of Tuesday.

Three teams with a Canadiens player on the roster have clinched first-round byes via their preliminary round seeding. That means No. 1 Canada (Nick Suzuki), No. 3 Slovakia (Juraj Slafkovsky) and No. 4 Finland (Oliver Kapanen) will need to await the results of Tuesday’s qualification playoffs to find out who they’ll face in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

No. 11 France (Alexandre Texier) meanwhile will take on Germany on Tuesday for a chance to meet the Slovaks on Wednesday.

Here is the remaining schedule of games featuring Canadiens players, with all games broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV. This schedule will be updated until the end of the tournament:

Tuesday, Feb. 17 – Qualification playoffs