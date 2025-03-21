Canadiens celebrate Indigenous cultures

Anishinabe painter Frank Polson creates custom team logo for First Peoples Celebration at Bell Centre

By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Quebec’s Indigenous cultures will be in the spotlight on Saturday, when the Canadiens host the team’s annual First Peoples Celebration at the Bell Centre, presented by CN in collaboration with Tim Hortons.

For the occasion, the iconic Habs logo will look a little different on signage and merchandise around the arena, when the Colorado Avalanche come to town.

The team enlisted Anishinabe painter Frank Polson to create a custom version of the emblem, to recognize the history and traditions of First Peoples in Quebec society. The self-taught artist, a member of the Long Point First Nation in Winneway, is known for his portrayals of North-Western Quebec wildlife, and traditional spirituality, and has had his work exhibited around the world.

The result is a hand-painted “CH” depicted in the style of Woodland Art, a contemporary form of native art that is characterized by bright colors, bold lines, and symbolic imagery. Polson’s take on the design is one that stresses the importance of unity, interconnectedness, and respect for the natural world.

"Kwe! To design a logo for a professional sports team, especially for an event like Saturday's game, is an incredible honor. It's a chance to blend art, culture, and community, creating a visual representation that resonates with fans and inspires the team,” explained Polson. “As an Anishinabe First Nations artist, I'm proud to bring my cultural perspective to this project, weaving together traditional and modern elements to create a unique and meaningful logo for the Montreal Canadiens."

Below is a brief explanation of the elements of Woodland Art and Indigenous culture found within the logo, provided by the artist:

Logo_decortique-03

Circles and connection lines

Representing the sun, these elements symbolize the source of life-giving light and energy. The connection lines signify the link between all creation in Mother Nature, emphasizing the unity and interdependence of all living beings.

Logo_decortique-04

Medicine Wheel

A sacred symbol in many Indigenous cultures, the medicine wheel represents the cycle of life, death, and rebirth. It reminds us that we are all part of the same cycle, regardless of our cultural background or skin color.

Logo_decortique-06

Fish Shape

The subtle fish shape represents the essential elements of water and food, highlighting the importance of these resources for all living creatures.

Logo_decortique-02

Decorative Beading

The intricate beading patterns add a touch of cultural authenticity to the logo, paying homage to the traditional crafts and artistry of Indigenous communities.

What’s happening at the Bell Centre

  • A pregame dance routine in section 320 performed by six members of the Huron-Wendat First Nation;
  • A performance of O Canada by members of the Huron-Wendat First Nation;
  • Exclusive merchandise featuring the Canadiens First Peoples Celebration logo available at Tricolore Sports, with 25% of profits benefiting Quebec-based Native Friendship Centres;
  • Graphics featuring Indigenous players who have suited up for the Canadiens will be screened throughout the arena.

