Canadiens celebrate Indigenous cultures

MONTREAL – Quebec’s Indigenous cultures will be in the spotlight on Saturday, when the Canadiens host the team’s annual First Peoples Celebration at the Bell Centre, presented by CN in collaboration with Tim Hortons.

For the occasion, the iconic Habs logo will look a little different on signage and merchandise around the arena, when the Colorado Avalanche come to town.

The team enlisted Anishinabe painter Frank Polson to create a custom version of the emblem, to recognize the history and traditions of First Peoples in Quebec society. The self-taught artist, a member of the Long Point First Nation in Winneway, is known for his portrayals of North-Western Quebec wildlife, and traditional spirituality, and has had his work exhibited around the world.

The result is a hand-painted “CH” depicted in the style of Woodland Art, a contemporary form of native art that is characterized by bright colors, bold lines, and symbolic imagery. Polson’s take on the design is one that stresses the importance of unity, interconnectedness, and respect for the natural world.

"Kwe! To design a logo for a professional sports team, especially for an event like Saturday's game, is an incredible honor. It's a chance to blend art, culture, and community, creating a visual representation that resonates with fans and inspires the team,” explained Polson. “As an Anishinabe First Nations artist, I'm proud to bring my cultural perspective to this project, weaving together traditional and modern elements to create a unique and meaningful logo for the Montreal Canadiens."

Below is a brief explanation of the elements of Woodland Art and Indigenous culture found within the logo, provided by the artist: