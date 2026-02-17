Updates from practice – Feb. 17

Near two-week pause comes to an end with Canadiens returning to practice on Tuesday

20260217-practice-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Alex Newhook and the Canadiens were back on the ice Tuesday following a 12-day break for the Olympic Winter Games.

Newhook, who had been skating on his own for the past few weeks, rejoined the team for practice for the first time since suffering a fractured ankle on November 13. Tuesday marked just over three months since his November 14 surgery, approaching the end of the four-month recovery timeline initially announced by the team.

Patrik Laine, who is being evaluated on a daily basis for a lower-body injury, and the players competing in Milano Cortina 2026 were the only ones absent for the restart:

Montreal continues its preparation for the post-Olympics stretch with practice on Wednesday. Additional formal sessions are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, while the Canadiens’ annual skills competition presented by RONA is set to go Sunday at the Bell Centre. Thursday is a designated day off.

The Canadiens return to game action on February 26, when they host the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

