Updates from practice – Feb. 17

BROSSARD – Alex Newhook and the Canadiens were back on the ice Tuesday following a 12-day break for the Olympic Winter Games.

Newhook, who had been skating on his own for the past few weeks, rejoined the team for practice for the first time since suffering a fractured ankle on November 13. Tuesday marked just over three months since his November 14 surgery, approaching the end of the four-month recovery timeline initially announced by the team.

Patrik Laine, who is being evaluated on a daily basis for a lower-body injury, and the players competing in Milano Cortina 2026 were the only ones absent for the restart: