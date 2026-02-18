Suzuki ties the game, Canada wins in overtime and qualifies for semifinals

Suzuki scores clutch goal in third period to send Canadians to the next round

1-Baptiste Fernandez_Icon Sport via Getty Images

© Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Breathe.

Canadian fans were surely on the edge of their seats for much of the third period. With the Czechs up 3-2, Canada was in search of the equalizer before it was too late in this Wednesday quarterfinal matchup at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. After all, this was an elimination game.

With less than four minutes left in regulation, they got their answer off the stick of Nick Suzuki. The Habs captain deflected a shot from the point from Devon Toews and just like that, the game was tied and sent to overtime. Mitch Marner then went on to secure the 4-3 win and book Canada’s ticket to the semifinals.

In addition to his game-tying goal, Suzuki spent 14:16 on the ice and registered two shots on goal.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Canada roster

Canada goals

P1 16:55 [1]-0 Celebrini (McDavid)

P2 07:44 [2]-2 MacKinnon (McDavid, Celebrini) - PPG

P3 03:27 Suzuki (Toews, Jarvis)

OT 08:38 Marner (Celebrini, Harley)

Czechia goals

P1 11:26 1-[1] Sedlak (Cervenka, Gudas)

P1 05:11 1-[2] Pastrnak (Hronek, Cervenka) - PPG

P3 07:42 2-[3] Palat (Necas, Hertl)

What’s next?

The semifinals will take place on February 20. The final schedule will be known once Finland and Switzerland, and the United States and Sweden, have completed their quarterfinal contests today.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV.

Related Content

Habs at Milano Cortina 2026

Updated schedule of Habs at Milano Cortina 2026

Semifinals next for Slafkovsky and Slovakia

Germany eliminates France at Milano Cortina 2026

Canada stays perfect ahead of quarterfinals

Canada remains perfect, tops Switzerland

Slovakia loses to Sweden, secures quarterfinals berth at the Winter Olympics

Slafkovsky and Slovakia open tournament with upset win over Finland

France loses to Czechia, dropping second straight at Milano Cortina 2026

Slovakia holds on, edges Italy

Canada dominates, shuts out Czechia

France blanked by Switzerland in Group A opener

Olympic dreams come true for Habs quartet

News Feed

Updates from practice - Feb. 18

Semifinals next for Slafkovsky and Slovakia

Updates from practice – Feb. 17

Germany eliminates France at Milano Cortina 2026

Updated schedule of Habs at Milano Cortina 2026

Canada stays perfect ahead of quarterfinals

Slovakia loses to Sweden, secures quarterfinals berth at the Winter Olympics

Canada remains perfect, tops Switzerland

France loses to Czechia, dropping second straight at Milano Cortina 2026

Slovakia holds on, edges Italy

Canada dominates, shuts out Czechia

France blanked by Switzerland in Group A opener

Slafkovsky and Slovakia open tournament with upset win over Finland

Olympic dreams come true for Habs quartet

Milano Cortina 2026: Men’s hockey tournament preview

Samuel Blais assigned to Laval Rocket

MTL@WPG: Game recap 

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 4