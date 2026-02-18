Suzuki ties the game, Canada wins in overtime and qualifies for semifinals

MONTREAL – Breathe.

Canadian fans were surely on the edge of their seats for much of the third period. With the Czechs up 3-2, Canada was in search of the equalizer before it was too late in this Wednesday quarterfinal matchup at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. After all, this was an elimination game.

With less than four minutes left in regulation, they got their answer off the stick of Nick Suzuki. The Habs captain deflected a shot from the point from Devon Toews and just like that, the game was tied and sent to overtime. Mitch Marner then went on to secure the 4-3 win and book Canada’s ticket to the semifinals.

In addition to his game-tying goal, Suzuki spent 14:16 on the ice and registered two shots on goal.

Canada roster