Canada stays perfect ahead of quarterfinals

Suzuki and Texier held off the scoresheet

MONTREAL – The Canadians wrapped up preliminary-round action with a dominant 10-2 win over France at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Saturday.

Jon Cooper’s men had already won Group A and booked their ticket to the quarterfinals – set to begin on February 18 – following their 5-1 win over Switzerland on Friday.

Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier were held off the scoresheet. The former registered three shots on goal and 13:50 of ice time, while the latter was on the ice for 17:45.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Canada roster

Suzuki returned to the wing after spending much of Friday’s game against the Swiss as a center.

France roster

Canada goals

P1 11:19 [1]-0 Wilson (Doughty, McDavid)

P1 10:27 [2]-1 Toews (Crosby, Makar)

P1 00:04 [3]-1 Stone (Unassisted) - SHG

P2 07:50 [4]-1 Makar (McDavid, Crosby) - PPG

P2 02:34 [5]-1 Celebrini (Unassisted) - PS

P2 02:25 [6]-1 Crosby (Stone)

P3 19:40 [7]-1 McDavid (Celebrini, Wilson)

P3 14:46 [8]-2 Horvat (Reinhart, Bennett)

P3 09:14 [9]-2 Hagel (MacKinnon, Theodore)

P3 08:13 [10]-2 Celebrini (Stone, Marner)

France goals

P1 11:06 1-[1] Douay (Addamo)

P3 18:32 7-[2] Treille (Addamo, Crinon)

What’s next?

All four Habs players featured in this tournament have completed the round robin with their respective countries. The qualification play-off round will take place on February 17, while the quarterfinals are scheduled for February 18, as previously mentioned.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV, with select games available on TSN, Sportsnet, and RDS.

