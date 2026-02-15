Canada stays perfect ahead of quarterfinals

MONTREAL – The Canadians wrapped up preliminary-round action with a dominant 10-2 win over France at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Saturday.

Jon Cooper’s men had already won Group A and booked their ticket to the quarterfinals – set to begin on February 18 – following their 5-1 win over Switzerland on Friday.

Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier were held off the scoresheet. The former registered three shots on goal and 13:50 of ice time, while the latter was on the ice for 17:45.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Canada roster