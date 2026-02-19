Canadiens to support Jewish General Hospital with special raffle

50/50 fundraiser to culminate at February 26 game versus Islanders

EN-20260219-JGHF
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday their third special 50/50 raffle of the 2025-26 season, a fundraiser that will benefit the Jewish General Hospital Foundation. The initiative will run for a week online and conclude live at the Bell Centre during the Canadiens-Islanders game on Thursday, February 26.

The Jewish General Hospital Foundation’s mission is to enhance excellence in patient care for the people of Quebec, further scientific discovery, recruit extraordinary healthcare professionals and acquire the most innovative equipment and technology for the Jewish General Hospital, a McGill University teaching hospital founded in 1934. In April 2024, it publicly launched a seven-year, $400M “Tomorrows Are Made Here” philanthropic campaign with a focus on four pillar areas: Digital Health Initiatives, Groundbreaking Research, An Improved Patient Experience, and Building A Powerful Endowment.

“We are fortunate to have several world-class hospitals serving our fellow citizens in the greater Montreal community, and the Jewish General Hospital, named a Top 10 hospital in Canada by a Newsweek survey in 2025, is emblematic of that standard,” said France Margaret Bélanger, President, Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment. “In addition to having one of the busiest emergency rooms in the province, each year it helps deliver over 3,600 babies while continuing to advance the future of healthcare with one of the most influential research centers in the country. It’s a privilege for us to help support this work and give our fans an easy way to contribute to the Foundation’s ambitious, ongoing campaign.”

Those wishing to purchase 50/50 tickets online for the special fundraiser can do so now at jgh5050.com. Fans attending next Thursday’s game will also be able to do so live in-person at the Bell Centre.

“We are deeply touched by the generosity of the Montreal Canadiens organization and the fans,” said Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the JGH Foundation. “Their kindness touches the lives of patients and families who are counting on the Jewish General Hospital. The funds raised through the raffle will fuel the adoption of innovative digital tools, advance cutting-edge research, and enable patients to receive exceptional care when they need it most. Together, we’re making more tomorrows possible.”

The special 50/50 raffle in support of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation will be the third of four held by the Canadiens over the course of their 2025-26 home calendar. The first, held on November 11, raised funds for True Patriot Love, dedicated to supporting military members, veterans, and their families. The second, held on December 20, was dedicated to the Old Brewery Mission and their aim of ending the cycle of homelessness. Details relating to the fourth raffle will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on all aspects of Thursday’s special fundraiser, head to canadiens.com/raffle.

