Semifinals next for Slafkovsky and Slovakia

MONTREAL — Onto the next round for Juraj Slafkovsky and Slovakia.

The men’s hockey quarterfinals kicked off at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Wednesday with a matchup between the Slovaks and Germans. A three-goal second period surge allowed the former to best the latter in convincing fashion with a 6-2 win.

The semifinals will take place on February 20.

In addition to a secondary assist, Slafkovsky registered five shots on goal and a plus-1 differential in 19:40 of ice time.

