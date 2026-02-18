Semifinals next for Slafkovsky and Slovakia

Three-goal second period propels Slovaks over Germans

GettyImages-2262289670

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL — Onto the next round for Juraj Slafkovsky and Slovakia.

The men’s hockey quarterfinals kicked off at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Wednesday with a matchup between the Slovaks and Germans. A three-goal second period surge allowed the former to best the latter in convincing fashion with a 6-2 win.

The semifinals will take place on February 20.

In addition to a secondary assist, Slafkovsky registered five shots on goal and a plus-1 differential in 19:40 of ice time.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Slovakia roster

Slovakia goals

P1 01:54 [1]-0 Regenda (Cernak, Fehervary)

P2 15:59 [2]-0 Keleman (Regenda)

P2 15:26 [3]-0 Okuliar (Hudacek, Dvorsky)

P2 09:39 [4]-0 Dvorsky (Okuliar, Koch)

P3 19:02 [5]-1 Regenda (Koch, Pospisil)

P3 03:27 [6]-2 Tatar (Ruzicka, Slafkovsky) - EN

Germany goals

P2 05:01 4-[1] Reichel (Draisaitl)

P3 10:51 5-[2] Tiffels (Reichel, Muller)

What’s next?

The Canadians and Nick Suzuki will face Czechia today at 10:40 a.m. ET at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, while the Finns, and possibly Oliver Kapanen, will clash with Switzerland at 12:10 p.m. ET at the Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV.

