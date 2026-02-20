Suzuki and Canada defeat Finland, advance to gold medal game

MONTREAL – Nick Suzuki and Team Canada are going for gold on Sunday.

In the first of Friday’s two semifinal games, Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in a hotly contested opening contest. With the Finns leading 2-0 at the start of the second period, Canada went on to score threeunanswered goals to advance to the tournament final.

Nathan NacKinnon scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, in a game which Canada led in shots 39-17.

Nick Suzuki had 14:36 of ice time in the win.

Oliver Kapanen dressed as the 13th forward for Finland, but did not play.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Canada roster