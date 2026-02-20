Suzuki and Canada defeat Finland, advance to gold medal game

Finland will play for bronze on Saturday

GettyImages-2262659450
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Nick Suzuki and Team Canada are going for gold on Sunday.

In the first of Friday’s two semifinal games, Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in a hotly contested opening contest. With the Finns leading 2-0 at the start of the second period, Canada went on to score threeunanswered goals to advance to the tournament final.

Nathan NacKinnon scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, in a game which Canada led in shots 39-17.

Nick Suzuki had 14:36 of ice time in the win.

Oliver Kapanen dressed as the 13th forward for Finland, but did not play.

For more stats, check out the official Olympic game summary here.

Canada roster

Finland roster

Canada goals

P2 05:40 [1]-2 Reinhart (Makar, McDavid) - PPG

P2 09:26 [2]-2 Theodore (Sanheim, Wilson)

P3 00:36 [3]-2 MacKinnon (McDavid, Celebrini) - PPG

Finland goals

P1 03:05 0-[1] Rantanen (Aho) - PPG

P2 16:34 0-[2] Haula (Armia) - SHG

What’s next?

The gold medal game is set for 8:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 22, with Canada facing the winner of Friday’s game between the United States and Slovakia. Finland meanwhile will play for bronze on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

All games will be broadcast on CBC/CBC Gem and Radio-Canada/ICI TOU.TV.

Related Content

Habs at Milano Cortina 2026

Updated schedule of Habs at Milano Cortina 2026

Semifinals next for Slafkovsky and Slovakia

Germany eliminates France at Milano Cortina 2026

Canada stays perfect ahead of quarterfinals

Canada remains perfect, tops Switzerland

Slovakia loses to Sweden, secures quarterfinals berth at the Winter Olympics

Slafkovsky and Slovakia open tournament with upset win over Finland

France loses to Czechia, dropping second straight at Milano Cortina 2026

Slovakia holds on, edges Italy

Canada dominates, shuts out Czechia

France blanked by Switzerland in Group A opener

Olympic dreams come true for Habs quartet

News Feed

Updates from practice - Feb. 20

Canadiens to support Jewish General Hospital with special raffle

Suzuki ties the game, Canada wins in overtime and qualifies for semifinals

Updates from practice - Feb. 18

Semifinals next for Slafkovsky and Slovakia

Updates from practice – Feb. 17

Germany eliminates France at Milano Cortina 2026

Updated schedule of Habs at Milano Cortina 2026

Canada stays perfect ahead of quarterfinals

Slovakia loses to Sweden, secures quarterfinals berth at the Winter Olympics

Canada remains perfect, tops Switzerland

France loses to Czechia, dropping second straight at Milano Cortina 2026

Slovakia holds on, edges Italy

Canada dominates, shuts out Czechia

France blanked by Switzerland in Group A opener

Slafkovsky and Slovakia open tournament with upset win over Finland

Olympic dreams come true for Habs quartet

Milano Cortina 2026: Men’s hockey tournament preview