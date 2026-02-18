Updates from practice - Feb. 18

Patrik Laine returns to practice

By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – Patrik Laine was back at Canadiens practice at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The Finnish forward missed Tuesday’s session with a lower-body injury.

He and 21 others were on the ice on the South Shore:

Meanwhile, in Milan, Juraj Slafkovsky punched his ticket to the Winter Olympic Games semifinals on Wednesday, with Nick Suzuki’s Team Canada and Oliver Kapanen’s Team Finland still to play later in the day.

The Canadiens have a scheduled day off on Thursday before returning to the ice on Friday.

