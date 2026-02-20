Updates from practice - Feb. 20

MONTREAL – Oh take me where, the hockey players, face off down the (outdoor!) rink.

That was the scene for the Canadiens on Friday.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation welcomed the team for a practice on the Bleu Blanc Bouge rink in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. This event highlights the Foundation’s flagship initiative –– the construction, donation, and activation of refrigerated outdoor rinks –– while 25 years of commitment to youth and community across Quebec.

There were no ‘sticks in the middle’ for this edition of shinny, though. The Habs kept things businesslike, running through a full practice as they continue to ramp up the pace ahead of next Thursday’s return to game action.

Under an overcast sky and in what felt like minus-15-degree temperatures, 21 Habs layered up for a rip on the ODR: