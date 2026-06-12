Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team

Demidov and Dobes led all NHL rookies in points and wins, respectively

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that forward Ivan Demidov and goaltender Jakub Dobes have been named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team.

Demidov produced 62 points (19G, 43A) in 82 games with the Canadiens this season, leading all NHL rookies in points, assists, power play points (20), and power play assists (13). The Sergiyev Posad, RUS native also added three goals and six assists in 19 playoff contests. Demidov, 20, ranked second in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.

Dobes played 43 games with the Canadiens this season, posting a 29-10-4 record, along with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound netminder led all rookie goaltenders in wins, ranking ninth among all goalies in the category. Dobes then distinguished himself in playoffs, playing in each of the team’s 19 games through the Eastern Conference Final and posting a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage. With nine playoff wins, Dobes ranks tied for third in team history among rookie netminders.

Also on this year’s All-Rookie Team are forwards Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks) and Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues), as well as defensemen Alexander Nikishin (Carolina Hurricanes) and Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders), the 2025-26 Calder Memorial Trophy winner.

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