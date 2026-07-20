Derek Lalonde named associate coach

Lalonde will round out the coaching staff led by Martin St-Louis

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens president, hockey operations Jeff Gorton announced on Monday that Derek Lalonde has been appointed as associate coach.

Lalonde made his NHL coaching debut as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018, assuming the role until 2022 and helping the team win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. He then served as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings from 2022 to 2024 before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.

A native of Brasher Falls, NY, Lalonde brings more than 20 years of coaching experience in professional hockey. Before making the leap to the NHL, he served as head coach in the AHL and the ECHL and was named Coach of the Year in the ECHL in 2014-15. Lalonde also won the USHL’s Clark Cup in 2011-12 at the helm of the Green Bay Gamblers, in addition to being named the USHL Coach of the Year that same season.

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