Jakub Dobes named NHL’s third star for October

MONTREAL – The NHL announced on Saturday that goaltender Jakub Dobes has been named the League’s third star for October. Jack Eichel and Mark Scheifele are the first and second stars, respectively.

The 24-year-old netminder finished the month with six wins in as many starts, in addition to posting a .930 save percentage and 1.97 goals-against-average.

Following the Canadiens’ 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken on October 28, Dobes became the fourth different Habs goalie in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to begin the season with a winning streak of six or more games. The others are Carey Price, Wayne Thomas, and Ken Dryden. [source: NHL PR]

The Ostrava, CZE native was selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.