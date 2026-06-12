Cole Caufield named to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team

Caufield ranked second in the NHL with 51 goals this season and was named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner

5030-47-AllStar-Caufield-1920x1080-EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that forward Cole Caufield has been named to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team.

Caufield produced 88 points (51G, 37A) in 81 games with the Canadiens this season, setting career highs in goals, points, differential (+29), power play goals (11), power play points (29) and game-winning goals (12). Caufield’s 51 goals ranked him second in the NHL behind only the Maurice Richard Trophy winner, Nathan MacKinnon, while his 12 game-winning goals led the League. The Mosinee, WI native became the first Canadiens player to reach the 50-goal mark in a season since Stéphane Richer in 1989-90.

Caufield, 25, was named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner this season, which is awarded annually "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability". Among the NHL's top 25 points leaders, Caufield served the fewest penalty minutes (14).

Caufield is joined on the Second All-Star Team by center Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and right winger David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), defensemen Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers) and Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), as well as goaltender Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals).

The 2025-26 NHL First All-Star Team includes center Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), left winger Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), right winger Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning), defensemen Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets), as well as goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Related Content

Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team

Cole Caufield named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner

NHL Tonight: Cole Caufield wins the Lady Byng Trophy

Nick Suzuki named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner

Suzuki and Caufield receive the Selke and Lady Byng

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield share special NHL Awards moment

All 50 Cole Caufield goals

News Feed

Canadiens playoff watch parties raise over $320,000

Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team

Statement following the hiring of Pascal Vincent by the Seattle Kraken

The 2025-26 Canadiens season: one for the books

Thirty-two outstanding student-athletes from Quebec to receive $75,000 in scholarships and services

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield share special NHL Awards moment

Cole Caufield named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner

Nick Suzuki named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner

Canadiens close the book on 2025-26 season

MTL@CAR: Game recap | Game 5

MTL@CAR: What you need to know | Game 5

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux

CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Updates from morning skate – May 27

CAR@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

CAR@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Updates from optional morning skate – May 25

CAR@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3