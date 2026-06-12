Cole Caufield named to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League announced on Friday that forward Cole Caufield has been named to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team.

Caufield produced 88 points (51G, 37A) in 81 games with the Canadiens this season, setting career highs in goals, points, differential (+29), power play goals (11), power play points (29) and game-winning goals (12). Caufield’s 51 goals ranked him second in the NHL behind only the Maurice Richard Trophy winner, Nathan MacKinnon, while his 12 game-winning goals led the League. The Mosinee, WI native became the first Canadiens player to reach the 50-goal mark in a season since Stéphane Richer in 1989-90.

Caufield, 25, was named the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner this season, which is awarded annually "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability". Among the NHL's top 25 points leaders, Caufield served the fewest penalty minutes (14).

Caufield is joined on the Second All-Star Team by center Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and right winger David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), defensemen Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers) and Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres), as well as goaltender Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals).

The 2025-26 NHL First All-Star Team includes center Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), left winger Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), right winger Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning), defensemen Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets), as well as goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning).