Canadiens acquire forward Sasha Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Sasha Pastujov from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Sean Farrell.

Pastujov played 71 games with the San Diego Gulls in the AHL in 2025-26, tallying 57 points (21G, 36A). The 6-foot, 186-pound forward led his team in assists and points in addition to ranking second in goals. A Bradenton, FL native, Pastujov has scored 48 goals and 77 assists in 160 AHL games since making his debut in 2023-24.

The 23-year-old forward participated in the 2022 World Junior Championship where he recorded four points (1G, 3A) in five contests with Team USA.

Pastujov was selected by the Ducks in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.