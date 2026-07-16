Canadiens unveil 2026-27 season schedule

Newly expanded 84-game season starts Sept. 29 in Toronto, home opener set for Oct. 6 against Carolina

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The new-look Canadiens schedule for the 2026-27 campaign is here, featuring an expanded 84-game slate and a shortened preseason calendar.

Habs hockey officially returns to the ice on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when the team travels to Toronto to debut against the Maple Leafs for a seventh-consecutive season. The Canadiens then face the Penguins in Pittsburgh for the first Saturday night contest on the calendar, before heading home to host the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 6.

The new expanded schedule adds two divisional matchups to the program—Montreal will now face each Atlantic rival on four occasions—and marks the first time the team will play 84 regular season games since the 1992-93 and 1993-94 campaigns.

In a schedule release video shared online, Jake Evans paid tribute to that trivia by seeing if he could trick his teammates with the inaugural 84-game schedule from 1992-93 as the real deal for 2026-27.

Watch the full clip below:

Habs pranked with former 84-game schedule

With the confusion cleared up, take a closer look at the full list of upcoming games below.

For priority access to purchase regular season tickets when they go on sale in mid-September, fans can subscribe to the Canadiens’ official Ticket Sales newsletter by clicking here.

For an earlier start to Habs hockey, fans can purchase tickets to the team’s two home preseason games as of Aug. 5. The Canadiens’ full preseason schedule for 2026-27 was previously announced in June.

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